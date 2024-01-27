Kerala Governor News: Sitting on a chair in front of the shop for two hours; governor arif mohammed khan gives 1000 rupees for shopkeeper at nilamel

#Kerala #Governor #News #Sitting #chair #front #shop #hours #governor #arif #mohammed #khan #rupees #shopkeeper #nilamel

Kollam: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan returned from Kollam after the protests after paying Rs 1,000 to the shopkeeper. The Governor had placed his chair in front of the roadside shop for two hours demanding action against the SFI workers who had come with a black flag protest. After realizing that his protest had affected business, the governor paid the shopkeeper Feroze through his personal staff as compensation. The shopkeeper refused the money but forced him to hand it over.

Shopkeeper Feroze said that the governor was given water and tea to drink. The governor said nothing. Asking for a chair and sitting. He sat in front of the shop for more than an hour and a half. He returned after being satisfied with the FIRs registered against the activists. Feroze said that there is no complaint in the incident and everyone has the right to protest.

The Governor was going to Sadanandapuram from Thiruvananthapuram via Nilamel to inaugurate the function at Sadananda Ashram. When the Governor’s motorcade reached the ground around 10:45 am, the SFI workers waved black flags and protested.

With this, the governor stopped the vehicle and came down to the road and came towards the protestors and later sat on a chair in front of the shop. The governor’s position was that he would not enter the vehicle without filing a case against the protesters. Finally, when he showed the FIR documents to the governor, he backed down.

