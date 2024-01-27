Kerala Governor Vs SFI: ‘Is this how security is provided for the Chief Minister’; Governor – Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on z plus security amid sfi black flag protest that he did not ask for central security

#Kerala #Governor #SFI #security #Chief #Minister #Governor #Kerala #Governor #Arif #Mohammad #Khan #security #sfi #black #flag #protest #central #security

He said he did not ask for central security Governor Arif Muhammad Khan. The decision on security is taken by the central government. A hundred policemen were there to stop the 22 protesters. Still no one stopped. Who stopped the police? The police file a case when he protests. Is the police providing security to the Chief Minister like this? The governor also said that he will hit his car without hitting it. He was speaking to the media after participating in an event held at Muscat Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.

Earlier Governor and SFI The Union Ministry of Home Affairs intervened when the tension between Governor and Raj Bhavan are granted Z+ security. Security was provided by the Central Army at the last event he attended today. The move comes after the governor staged a roadside sit-in against SFI’s black flag demonstration. On Saturday, SFI workers raised black flags and raised slogans against the Governor’s motorcade on the ground in Kollam district. This was followed by dramatic scenes.

Meanwhile That the protest will be intensified SFI has repeatedly come forward. Even if central forces are brought down and suppressed, the struggle will continue. The intervention of the governor is in a state of mental disorder. The governor is playing a war drama where violent incidents must take place anyway. He abuses power. SFI state secretary P.M. said that the governor broke the protocol during the protest and came out in the car. Arshaw alleged.

Let the Governor use all possibilities. The police should not give in to the threats of the governor. 124 was wrongly imposed against SFI workers. There has never been a situation where it should be imposed. Arshaw added that the governor is taking a decision that insults the democratic society. Dramatic events took place after the morning black flag protest at Kollam Nilamel. The governor lies that he was attacked. The governor, who got out of his car and rushed against the protestors and the police, staged a sit-in protest demanding that a case be filed. He ended the protest after the police informed that a case had been registered against the protestors by filing an FIR.

On Saturday, SFI workers raised black flags and raised slogans against the Governor’s motorcade on the ground in Kollam district. Angered by the protest, the governor got out of his car and demanded action against the students. The police removed the protesters from the area, but the governor staged a sit-in demanding a case against them. The protest took a chair from a roadside shop and sat on it. The governor then stormed off the police and asked his personal staff to meet the police commissioner. Meanwhile, the state police chief tried to convince the governor by calling him directly on the phone, but to no avail. The governor did not accept the arrest of the protesters.

The governor refused to go back until he was shown a copy of the FIR registered against the SFI activists. Finally, the Chathamangalam police produced a copy of the FIR registered against 17 SFI workers under non-bailable sections. The information in the SIIR was read out to the Governor by Stamphungam. The governor said that he had witnessed that there were more than 50 people, but for the time being, he accepted the case against 17 people. This is how the dramatic scenes ended.

The governor’s argument is that the chief minister is conniving with the attackers. It is the Chief Minister’s daily wage earners who are protesting. He also asked if the Chief Minister would have allowed the protesters to line up with the police on the roadside if he had gone this way. The governor also said that the protesters tried to hit his vehicle. The Governor informed that a detailed report has been requested on the incident and the report will be submitted to the Centre.