Kerala Padayatra: NDA Kerala Padayatra led by K Surendran will start tomorrow

Kozhikode: NDA Kerala Padayatra led by BJP state president K Surendran will start tomorrow. BJP National President JP Nadda Kasarkot will inaugurate this padayatra aimed at the Lok Sabha elections. The slogan of the walk is Modi’s guarantee of new Kerala.

It is reported that the NDA leadership in Kerala is making a desperate attempt to make the number of constituencies lost despite being on the verge of victory a myth. The padayatra led by K Surendran is a continuation of the campaign launched by the Prime Minister in Thrissur with the announcement of Modi’s guarantee.

The party leadership is confident that it has created a movement at the grassroots level, including the Sneha Yatra, which aimed to win the trust of the minority groups. K Surendran will meet religious and community cultural leaders of each constituency. The objective is a month-long tour of Lok Sabha constituencies. In addition to the campaign focusing on the central government’s administrative achievements, the march will attack the state government on issues including the month-long controversy. Normally the journey starts from Kasaragod and ends at Thiruvananthapuram, but this time is a little different. That means this time the journey starts from Kasaragod and ends at Palakkad on February 27 via Thiruvananthapuram.

