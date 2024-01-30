Kerem Aktürkoğlu was whistled and disappointed

#Kerem #Aktürkoğlu #whistled #disappointed

Galatasaray’s successful player Kerem Aktürkoğlu was protested while leaving the game in the match against Gaziantep FK, which they won 2-1.

25-year-old Kerem, who started the match in the first 11, was replaced by Halil Dervişoğlu in the 71st minute. Aktürkoğlu, who was taken out of the game in the minutes when Galatasaray was trailing 1-0, turned back to applaud the fans as he was about to leave the field.

However, Aktürkoğlu’s facial expression, who realized that he had been whistled and felt great sadness, was captured on camera. While coach Okan Buruk consoled his player who came to the field with applause, the yellow-red team scored the equalizing goal 1 minute later with Wilfried Zaha.

HE HAD 4 GOALS IN THE LAST 2 MATCHES

Aktürkoğlu, who played with 9 goals and 6 assists in the league this season, managed to score two goals each in the 5-1 wins against Trabzonspor and the 2-1 wins against İstanbulspor.

Aktürkoğlu carried his team to victory by scoring 2 goals in the last match against İstanbulspor, which they won with great difficulty.