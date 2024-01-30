Kerem Aktürkoğlu was whistled and disappointed

#Kerem #Aktürkoğlu #whistled #disappointed

Galatasaray’s successful player Kerem Aktürkoğlu was protested while leaving the game in the match against Gaziantep FK, which they won 2-1.

25-year-old Kerem, who started the match in the first 11, was replaced by Halil Dervişoğlu in the 71st minute. Aktürkoğlu, who was taken out of the game in the minutes when Galatasaray was trailing 1-0, turned back to applaud the fans as he was about to leave the field.

However, Aktürkoğlu’s facial expression, who realized that he had been whistled and felt great sadness, was captured on camera. While coach Okan Buruk consoled his player who came to the field with applause, the yellow-red team scored the equalizing goal 1 minute later with Wilfried Zaha.

HE HAD 4 GOALS IN THE LAST 2 MATCHES

Aktürkoğlu, who played with 9 goals and 6 assists in the league this season, managed to score two goals each in the 5-1 wins against Trabzonspor and the 2-1 wins against İstanbulspor.

Aktürkoğlu carried his team to victory by scoring 2 goals in the last match against İstanbulspor, which they won with great difficulty.

Also Read:  Barcelona decides to leave Xavi after the defeat! 8 goal match...

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Life will soon begin in the “Rainis” block
Life will soon begin in the “Rainis” block
Posted on
The number of flu cases is constantly increasing. Rafila: “There is a problem of an epidemic type situation”
The number of flu cases is constantly increasing. Rafila: “There is a problem of an epidemic type situation”
Posted on
Market: 15 years later, the Varela family will once again be represented at Estrela
Market: 15 years later, the Varela family will once again be represented at Estrela
Posted on
Those with that disease should be even more careful! Calcium and vitamin D are very important in nutrition
Those with that disease should be even more careful! Calcium and vitamin D are very important in nutrition
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News