Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who received a red card, was suspended – Last Minute Sports News

Galatasaray was the guest of EMS Yapı Sivasspor in the 16th week postponement match of Trendyol Super League. While the match played at BG Grup 4 Eylül Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, the star of the yellow-reds, received a red card for a double yellow card and left his team with 10 men.

FIRST RED CARD OF HIS CAREER

Kerem, who received his first yellow card in the 85th minute due to his objections to the referee, received his second yellow card after the foul he committed against his opponent Uğur Çiftçi in the 90+6 minute and was sent out of the game with a red card.

His coach Okan Buruk and the technical staff calmed the player, whose angry movements drew attention when leaving the game.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old football player received a red card for the first time in his career.

GALATASARAY FIXTURES

NOT IN THE KAYSERISPOR MATCH

Kerem Aktürkoğlu will not be able to play in the match where Galatasaray will host Kayserispor on Monday, January 15 in the 20th week of the Trendyol Super League.