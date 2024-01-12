Kevin Hart no longer wants to present Oscars: ‘Comedy-unfriendly environment’ | Movies & Series

#Kevin #Hart #longer #present #Oscars #Comedyunfriendly #environment #Movies #Series
By our entertainment editors

Jan 12, 2024 at 10:17 am

The chance that Kevin Hart will appear as host of the Oscars or another award show is very small. The actor labels such performances as “very cold”.

“There’s too much pressure on being a comedian and what are jokes and what aren’t,” says the 44-year-old Hart Sky News. The actor was supposed to host the Oscars in 2019, but canceled after old tweets surfaced in which he made homophobic comments.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres campaigned for Hart to return as host at the Oscars, but without success. The comedian thinks it is better if award shows are presented by multiple faces instead of one person.

According to Hart, a comedian certainly does not belong there. Although he does think that there are comedians who successfully completed the job. “Some colleagues know how to do it. Think of Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Ricky Gervais.”

“But I’m not going to host the Oscars or the Globes or whatever anymore. Those are just not comedy-friendly environments anymore.” Hart previously hosted the BET Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Movie Awards.

The Oscar ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10 in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

  • Kevin Hart sues former assistant and YouTuber for racketeering

Image: NL Image

Read more about:

Kevin HartFilms & SeriesMedia and Culture

Also Read:  PAOSITRA MALAGASY - A stamp with the effigy of RADO

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Only code yellow in Limburg for slippery conditions | Domestic
Only code yellow in Limburg for slippery conditions | Domestic
Posted on
VIDEO The third day of protests by transporters and farmers, blocked by filters at the entrances to the Capital. Protesters with large machines regroup at Afumați. / What Nicușor Dan says
VIDEO The third day of protests by transporters and farmers, blocked by filters at the entrances to the Capital. Protesters with large machines regroup at Afumați. / What Nicușor Dan says
Posted on
Marlins and Luis Arráez fail to agree before arbitration limit
Marlins and Luis Arráez fail to agree before arbitration limit
Posted on
Five types of Alzheimer’s disease.. What is the difference?
Five types of Alzheimer’s disease.. What is the difference?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News