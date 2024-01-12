Kevin Hart no longer wants to present Oscars: ‘Comedy-unfriendly environment’ | Movies & Series

#Kevin #Hart #longer #present #Oscars #Comedyunfriendly #environment #Movies #Series

Jan 12, 2024 at 10:17 am

The chance that Kevin Hart will appear as host of the Oscars or another award show is very small. The actor labels such performances as “very cold”.

“There’s too much pressure on being a comedian and what are jokes and what aren’t,” says the 44-year-old Hart Sky News. The actor was supposed to host the Oscars in 2019, but canceled after old tweets surfaced in which he made homophobic comments.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres campaigned for Hart to return as host at the Oscars, but without success. The comedian thinks it is better if award shows are presented by multiple faces instead of one person.

According to Hart, a comedian certainly does not belong there. Although he does think that there are comedians who successfully completed the job. “Some colleagues know how to do it. Think of Chris Rock, Billy Crystal, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Ricky Gervais.”

“But I’m not going to host the Oscars or the Globes or whatever anymore. Those are just not comedy-friendly environments anymore.” Hart previously hosted the BET Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV Movie Awards.

The Oscar ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10 in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

