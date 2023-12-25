Kevin Spacey breathes new life into Frank Underwood: ‘Netflix exists because of me’ | Stars

After three years of silence, actor Kevin Spacey has once again stepped into the shoes of Frank Underwood, the character he played in the Netflix series House of Cards. Conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson interviewed the actor for a video on X.

In House of Cards, Spacey played the ambitious politician Underwood who kills dead bodies to achieve his goals. He was written out of the series in 2017 due to sexual abuse allegations.

In 2018, Spacey brought Underwood back to life in a video. There was also a video in 2019 and 2020, but after that it became quiet around Underwood. See you Sunday evening. In the seven-minute interview, Carlson and Underwood talk about the upcoming presidential elections. For example, Underwood is asked whether he will run for the upcoming presidential elections. “I think we both agree that we could use some more grown-ups, so if that means taking on the role of leader, then that’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make for this country.” , Spacey answers in his role as Underwood.

Acquittal

The life of Spacey himself is also discussed. For example, reference is made to his acquittal in the abuse cases against him in Great Britain and the United States. “Netflix exists thanks to me,” says the actor. He makes no secret of the fact that his dismissal was unjustified. According to him, the accusations on which his dismissal was based “proved to be false.” He blames the streaming service for dropping him.

“I started working when we started this conversation,” Spacey also said when Carlson asked when he would return to work.

