KEY MINISTRIES – State secretariats in support?

The number of members of the new government could increase

Discussions about the structure and composition of the next government continue behind the scenes. The establishment of state secretariats to support the actions of key ministries is part of the plans envisaged.

An option. In these festive times, a political truce has taken place. However, state affairs continue their course. Reflections and discussions on the composition of the future government are among the topics at the top of the list.

According to indiscretions, in addition to the names of those who will sit within the new government team, the reflections also concern its structure. The establishment of state secretariats would be among the preferred schemes. “They will be called upon to be the back-up for key ministries,” explains one of the sources contacted. We are talking here about the ministerial departments directly concerned by the three pillars on which Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, intends to establish the General State Policy (PGE) of his second term.

“Human capital, industrialization and good governance” will be the foundations of this five-year term, says the tenant of Iavoloha. State actions must therefore aim towards achieving the objectives inherent in these three axes. These will be multidisciplinary and complementary actions. Based on current discussions, state secretariats will be able to carry out specific actions in specific areas. This, without compromising with the line defined by the reference ministry resulting from the PGE.

In addition to the state secretariats, the establishment of a vice-ministry, or even a state secretariat attached directly to the Presidency of the Republic would also be considered. This configuration is not new. This is the structure applied to the resigning government and also the team that preceded it.

In the current team of Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister, there is, in fact, the Deputy Minister in charge of Livestock. There is also the State Secretariat responsible for the national gendarmerie within the Ministry of National Defense. The list also includes the State Secretariat for New Cities and Housing at the Presidency of the Republic. The State Secretariat attached to the Presidency of the Republic is responsible for presidential projects.

Opening

For this second term, Andry Rajoelina affirms that he intends to place particular emphasis on strengthening the social aspect and proximity to the population. It is likely that specific departments will be dedicated to actions inherent to the multiple dimensions implied by the “prioritizing social” concept. Health, education, security, purchasing power, water and electricity, employment, environment, housing, nutrition are examples.

The establishment of a state secretariat or vice-ministry will also make it possible to resolve a political puzzle. The one which consists of finding the allies who contributed to the re-election of the head of state. The tenant of Iavoloha speaks, moreover, of political opening. After hearing the word “openness”, the antennas of different political entities, including some within the opposition, are quivering. However, it would be utopian to think that there will be a place for everyone.

In the government workforce appointed on August 15, 2021, for example, the appointment of a vice-minister responsible for reforestation to the Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development was made to resolve a political dispute within the coalition presidential. However, with regard to the current government team and that which preceded it, the vice-ministers and secretaries of state are generally technicians.

The context in which the presidential election took place requires Andry Rajoelina to pay particular attention to the political parameters in the composition of the future government. The socio-economic situation requires, however, that this new team be immediately operational and effective. There is no shortage of work. The problems of water and electricity supply, inflation, the whiff of insecurity, or even the plummeting value of the ariary already set the tone for the tasks to be accomplished.

Continuing on the basis of his “Veliranos”, the President of the Republic set the bar high during his electoral campaign. “Madagascar must develop”, is the hammered challenge.

The three pillars of human capital, industrialization and good governance must therefore make it possible to achieve this. As Andry Rajoelina himself indicates, political stability is necessary to meet this challenge.

Certainly, but those called upon to manage state affairs will also need to demonstrate competence, self-sacrifice and probity. The new government team will therefore have to combine political cachet, competence and technical expertise. You will have to make the right choice. Indeed, regarding his second term, the tenant of Iavoloha may not benefit from a grace period. He himself affirms that “the population has made the choice of continuity”.