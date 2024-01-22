Keys to the Research Day with Health Products

#Keys #Research #Day #Health #Products

Creating synergies is key to enhancing and improve the healthcare technology sector. The collaboration of industry, clinicians and professional researchers is one of the backbones of this sector, which relies on the exchange of ideas to advance. Under this thesis, the “Update on Research with Health Products” conference was born, which in 2024 held the event in person for the first time.

A meeting in which all parties interested in research come together to talk about the difficulties and meeting points of the sector for the accreditation of health products and which is a ‘fertilizer’ for the future of the field. Medical Writing talk to three speakers from the conference to dissect what common points they have reached and what the future of research in this area looks like.

José Ramón Rumoroso, interventional cardiologist at the Galdakao University Hospital and general director of the Epic Foundation, comments that in this in-person edition they had a participation that exceeds 270 registered. “We are overwhelmed,” she says. Furthermore, he highlights that this interaction during the breaks of the event, which does not occur in the online mode, has a lot of value for professionals. “In addition, we deal with an absolutely topical topic, the adequacy of health products to the European regulations in force, and there are usually many doubts on the part of researchers and the industry,” he details.

José Ramón Rumoroso, interventional cardiologist at the Galdakao University Hospital.

“It is very interesting to see all the actors involved in the same session to be able to define how to reach the best outcome with all the research in the field,” he says. Likewise, what topics have been discussed highlights the consensus of methodologies for research that adapts health products to the regulation and use of Artificial Intelligence in this type of processes so that it is effective in fields such as security data.

Advice for better communication

Sara Pich, director of the Clinical Department at the company iVascular, tells this newspaper the importance of strengthening collaboration between all the parties involved in this type of process, especially with large organizations. "I think we should see a counseling process for communicate with notified bodies and agencieswould be ideal," the professional proposes. What Pich explains is that, when manufacturers want to present a product to obtain European accreditation, the ideal would be for them to meet through "a communication, evaluation and approval process with the notified body to assure them that they will be granted accreditation."

Sara Pich, director of the Clinical Department of the company iVascular.

Furthermore, the director talks about the support they receive from the Governments and assures that “although in part you do feel supported” she considers that it would be ideal to have specific aid or subsidy programs for their activities. “For example, if we talk about the implementation of clinical research for the development of health technologies“We would like state or national governments to provide us with a financial support program that would cover part of these clinical investigations,” he explains.

Balance between factors for research

Cardiologist Ernest Spitzer, CEO of Cardialysis, comments on what countries and companies must learn to achieve efficient activity, as far as research is concerned. "I think we can all learn from each other," says the doctor. The professional highlights that this union and how it is important to find the balance between the moral and financial factor of the research. "This dialogue cannot be separated, it always has to go hand in hand," he says.

Ernest Spitzer, cardiologist and CEO of Cardialysis.

As a purpose, it asks that everyone “work harder on their responsibilities” and improve communication between all actors. “These types of meetings, for example, show the different perspectives of the research participants,” she recalls.

José Ramón Rumoroso comments that The next appointment will be January 16, 2025 and that “it is not going to be a shortened day.” “We have realized that greater participation with practical examples is necessary,” he assures and highlights that a panel of experts “can solve difficult problems, be the seed of new projects and harmonize data that is needed for research.”

As a preview, Rumoroso lets it slip that they are considering “doing some kind of practical workshop” to resolve day-to-day issues. “In a year we will have a great day with many new things,” he concludes.

