Khairy Ramadan suggests stopping Umrah for a year to solve the dollar crisis: “We will not go to hell” (video)

#Khairy #Ramadan #suggests #stopping #Umrah #year #solve #dollar #crisis #hell #video

Media presenter Khairy Ramadan A proposal to solve the crisis of foreign currency and dollar shortages that Egypt is currently suffering from.

“Ramadan,” during his program “With Khairy” on “Al-Mehwar” satellite channel, on Saturday evening, suggested stopping Umrah for a year to save hard currency, commenting: “We will not go to Hell if we do not perform Umrah this year.”

He also suggested that Hajj this year be limited to those who have not performed Hajj, continuing: “There are people who travel once, twice, or three times, and there are people who cannot afford to eat. I, as a state, prohibit Umrah this year, and Hajj will be limited to those who have not performed Hajj. This is the grip of the state to It helps these people live.”

He pointed out that Egypt is one of the countries whose citizens most perform the Hajj, as about 60,000 people go to perform the Hajj every season, continuing: “There is a Hajj that reaches one million pounds, and an Umrah that reaches 300,000 pounds.”

Ramadan pointed out that the cost of 60,000 people performing Hajj annually amounts to $100 million, and the average number of Egyptians who perform Umrah annually reaches 500,000 people.