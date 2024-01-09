Khalid Kasem accused of bribing official: this is what’s going on | Media

#Khalid #Kasem #accused #bribing #official #whats #Media

Khalid Kasem has temporarily resigned from his duties at BNNVARA since last week. The presenter of Khalid & Sophie is said to have bribed an official during his time as a criminal lawyer. This is what’s going on.

When he was a criminal lawyer, 45-year-old Kasem is said to have bribed an official. That’s what it wrote AD last week. The newspaper is in possession of four audio recordings from 2019 in which Kasem has confidential conversations with the deceased Peter R. de Vries.

In those recordings, which were probably made by De Vries, the crime reporter confronts Kasem. The former lawyer is said to have made the following appointment with a client. In exchange for a payment of 8,000 euros to an official of the Custodial Institutions Service, the client would be released early.

That early release does not follow and the client, who believes he has been defrauded by Kasem, decides to share the information with De Vries. “Either this man has screwed up. Or you just bribed someone. And we are in trouble with both of them,” De Vries is said to have said to Kasem.

The crime reporter was involved with the law firm De Vries & Kasem between 2017 and 2020. “I understand. I can say: I haven’t done anything to him. Then the other variant remains,” the lawyer is said to have responded.

If it AD Kasem asks for a response, he denies being guilty of bribery. “Let it be clear that I have never been guilty of official bribery.” The presenter informed NU.nl that he did not wish to comment further on the reporting at this time.

The TV presenter says he made the ‘deal’ with the client to get part of an outstanding bill paid in that (albeit “inappropriate”) way. According to Kasem, this was a common working method at his previous employer, the Van Oosten law firm. The latter calls this “not only incorrect but also bizarre and in my view intrinsically unreliable, because impossible”.

Khalid Kasem decided to resign from his duties as presenter of Khalid & Sophie. Photo: BrunoPress

Kasem, who has been alternating with Sophie Hilbrand for the BNNVARA program since 2021 Khalid & Sophie presents, nevertheless decides to temporarily cease his work. “I do not want to burden the broadcaster, my colleagues and the program with this.”

Employer BNNVARA states that it was not aware of the events. In a response, the broadcaster emphasizes the integrity of its makers. “Integrity is essential for BNNVARA and its makers. The accusations affect this integrity and will therefore have to be thoroughly investigated. In the meantime, Khalid has decided in good consultation with BNNVARA that he will resign his work for BNNVARA for now.”

Meanwhile, both the Judicial Institutions Service and the Amsterdam Bar Association have announced an investigation into possible bribery by Kasem. If the former lawyer is indeed guilty of bribery, then this is a criminal offense.

It is not the first time that the regulator of the legal profession has launched an investigation into Kasem. It was previously suspected that the former lawyer had passed on information from a criminal investigation to Ridouan Taghi’s criminal organization. That investigation concluded that the information must have been sent by a lawyer, but that there was insufficient evidence to assume that Kasem was responsible.

After a winter break, Kasem could be seen again from January 29 Khalid & Sophie. It is not known how the talk show will continue, now that Kasem has resigned from his work. The broadcaster cannot yet say when a decision will be made about Kasem’s possible successor.