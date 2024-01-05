Khalid Kasem resigns as a presenter after accusations of bribery

#Khalid #Kasem #resigns #presenter #accusations #bribery

today, 7:22 PM•Adjusted today, 9:31 PM

Talk show host Khalid Kasem temporarily resigns from his duties at broadcaster BNNVARA after accusations of bribery. The broadcaster confirmed this after reporting from the AD. The presenter of Khalid & Sophiewho previously worked as a lawyer, is said to have admitted to crime reporter Peter R. de Vries in 2019 that he had bribed an official that year, the AD reports.

The AD quotes from four audio recordings of confidential conversations about this, which, according to the newspaper, were probably made by Peter R. de Vries, who was murdered in 2021. The newspaper says it received the recordings from sources who call themselves The Three Musketeers. Although the recordings may have been obtained unlawfully, the editorial staff of the AD has decided to publish the content because of its great social importance.

Kasem denies the accusation to the newspaper. According to him, the conclusion that he bribed an official cannot be drawn “from any sound recording”. “I understand that the suggestion is being made and that it raises questions,” the newspaper quotes him as saying. Kasem says that he has contacted the dean of the Amsterdam Bar Association to provide explanations.

He has no explanation for what could be heard on the recordings. He does say that he has tried “inappropriately” to get part payment of a large outstanding bill. “It’s nothing more than that. However, that is not the way it should be, it was quite a stupid action and it embarrassed me a lot.”

BNNVARA: integrity essential

BNNVARA says it was not aware of the case and calls the accusation serious. “Integrity is essential for BNNVARA and its makers. The accusations affect this integrity and will therefore have to be thoroughly investigated. In the meantime, Khalid has decided in good consultation with BNNVARA that he will resign his work for BNNVARA for now.”

Khalid & Sophie had its final episode of the season on December 22. The program starts again on January 29. BNNVARA cannot say anything about the composition of the presentation team by then.

Khalid Kasem started a law firm in 2017 with Peter R. de Vries and his son Royce. In 2020, there were reports that as a lawyer he had leaked information to drug criminal Ridouan Taghi’s group. In 2021, Kasem left the firm.

From August 2021, Kasem will alternate with Sophie Hilbrand as the presenter of the BNNVARA talk show Khalid & Sophie. He also made the news as the spokesperson for the family of Ajax footballer Abedelhak Nouri, who suffered a cardiac arrest in 2017. He wrote a book about that.

The accusation of bribery came to De Vries through a certain Hans, as he is called by the AD, who spoke to De Vries about Kasem. “He cheated everything,” Hans, a client of the law firm, is said to have told De Vries. The crime reporter was then still an office director at the office of his son Royce and Kasem. De Vries is said to have recorded the conversation with Hans.

According to the newspaper, this Hans has recently been released again and tells De Vries about the last period of his prison sentence. Kasem is said to have offered Hans to bribe an employee of the Custodial Institutions Service. Kasem is said to have proposed to arrange for Hans to be released earlier for 8,000 euros, according to Hans’ version.

According to the AD, the audio recordings also show that Hans gave two envelopes to Kasem, one for 5,000 euros and one for 3,000 euros. The story does not tell whether that money reached an official. Hans would think that Kasem pocketed the money.

According to Hans, Kasem has made such an offer to several clients, the newspaper writes based on the recordings. Kasem allegedly asked a certain Karel, as the AD calls him, for an amount of 10,000 euros. Unlike Hans, Karel would not have accepted the offer.

Stomach ache

The AD also has an audio recording with Kasem himself. De Vries confronts him with Hans’ story. He tells him that “Royce and I are feeling a bit sick to our stomachs about this” and says that he may have become blackmailable due to this turn of events. Kasem would not deny the accusation and said it also makes him feel sick to his stomach. “I can’t put that genie back in the bottle.”

Royce de Vries is also present at yet another recording. Kasem would explain that he thinks Hans wants to get out of an outstanding bill at the office and is therefore speaking ill of him. De Vries tells him that as far as he is concerned there are two variants of the story: either Kasem has bribed someone or he has “pulled a leg out of Hans”.

Maybe we should just drop it and stomp it underground. Peter R. de Vries about client Hans, according to the AD

Later in the conversation, Kasem would defend himself again and say that bribery of civil servants was commonplace at a previous employer. “Not to justify it, but at Van Oosten we did nothing other than these kinds of tricks. To get these kinds of people out sooner or to help them.”

Peter R. de Vries is said to have ultimately suggested closing Hans’ file and removing him as a client. “Maybe we should just drop it and stomp it underground,” the AD quotes from the recordings. He emphasizes that Kasem has made a big mistake, but says that he and his son want to continue with Kasem.

De Vries is aware that the story may one day come out. He suggests that if that happens to deny the issue and say that they gave up Hans because he could no longer pay his bills.