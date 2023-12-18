Khalid & Sophie will broadcast in Zeeland on Tuesday about slavery apologies | Media

By our entertainment editors

Dec 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM Update: 17 minutes ago

Khalid & Sophie Tuesday is all about apologies for the Dutch slavery past. For the occasion, the talk show will be broadcast from Middelburg in Zeeland.

Mark Rutte apologized exactly one year ago on Tuesday. The outgoing Prime Minister then said that the apology is “a comma, not a full stop”. In the broadcast of Khalid & Sophie “We are looking at what that comma has actually achieved”, reports BNNVARA.

Among others, outgoing State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen (Kingdom Relations), presenter Jörgen Raymann, former newsreader Noraly Beyer and faction leader Rob Droste (VVD Hoorn). Valika Smeulders (head of Rijksmuseum History) and Linda Nooitmeer (chairman of the National Institute for the Dutch Slavery History and Heritage) are also guests.

Khalid Kasem and Sophie Hilbrand present the episode together. For a change, the broadcast will not be recorded in the Media Park in Hilversum, but in the Burgerzaal in the old town hall in Middelburg.

The Zeeland city played an important role in slavery. The Middelburg regents (city administrators) were the most important administrators of the West India Company (WIC) and the Middelburg Commercial Company (MCC). They also invested in plantation colonies and plantations where enslaved people worked.

