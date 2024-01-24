Khamenei Asks Muslim Countries Not to Call for Gaza Cease, But to Do This

Teheran

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip by Muslim countries a step in the wrong direction. Khamenei emphasized that Muslim countries should sever their ties with Israel.

As reported Al ArabiyaWednesday (24/1/2024), Khamenei argued that Muslim countries should refrain from calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, because according to Khamenei, it was “beyond their control”.

Instead, he called on Muslim countries to take actions that were “within their control.”

“Some positions and statements of officials of Islamic countries are wrong because they talk about issues such as the ceasefire in Gaza, which is beyond their control and is in the hands of the evil Zionist enemy,” Khamenei said in his statement, as quoted by the news agency. IRNA.

“Officials of Islamic countries should (instead) act on issues that are within their control. The issue that is in their hands is to cut off a vital route to the Zionist regime,” he said.

“Islamic countries must sever their political and economic ties with the Zionist regime and not help this regime,” said Khamenei.

The statement marks the fourth time Khamenei has called on Muslim countries to sever ties with Israel since the outbreak of war between Tel Aviv and Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, in early October last year.

