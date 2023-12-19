KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health

#trained #instructors #Aid #mental #health

Britta Alin Åkerman Photo: Petra Hellbom

Increased knowledge and understanding is needed to better support people with mental illness

One of the course leaders since the start, Britta Alin Åkerman, professor emerita in pedagogy and licensed psychologist and psychotherapist, explains why the training is important and urgent.

“Given all the reports coming in about the Swedish mental ill-health in the population, it is required that all resources are deployed to support and help people who have various forms of problems and mental illnesses. It is more likely to meet a person with mental problems than ending up in a situation where you get to use your skills in physical lifesaving.”

In order to better support people with mental illness, both increased knowledge and increased understanding of how mental illness affects people’s opportunity for a favorable life and good living conditions is needed, explains Britta Alin Åkerman.

First aiders learn to recognize and intervene in psychological crises

The course First aid for mental health focuses on saving lives and preventing suicide and suicidal acts, which are the ultimate consequence of mental illness. It is given in three different versions; adult, youth and elderly. It is performed by trained instructors. The education for adults began to be given in 2011 in Sweden. In 2012, the training was extended to instructors who were linked to activities with young people, primarily student health, and from 2013 instructors who were mainly linked to elderly care were added. In all three courses, a total of 50,000 First Aiders have been trained throughout Sweden. These First Aiders learn how to recognize and intervene in psychological crises. They also learn how to affirm and encourage seeking appropriate psychiatric help.

“The wide spread of instructors and First Aiders in Sweden means that there are also great opportunities for the efforts that First Aiders provide to give rise to synergistic effects. Collaboration in training can take place between regions and thereby provide an opportunity for the spread of knowledge in smaller municipalities,” says Britta Alin Åkerman.

As there is no indication that mental illness will decrease to a greater extent in the near future, it is likely that there will be a continued great need for support and help for vulnerable people.

“I believe that instructor training will be relevant for a long time to come. The material is constantly updated based on new research and experience and is always adapted to today’s situation.”