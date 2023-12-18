KI researchers are convicted of research fraud

#researchers #convicted #research #fraud

It is in three different articles that the two researchers who led the current research projects are now accused of misconduct in research.

In all the articles – which were published between 2012 and 2022 – there are incorrect images, which according to the committee are to be regarded as forgeries. These must have been added as a result of gross negligence.

The researchers themselves, who work at the Karolinska Institutet, KI, deny that they have been guilty of misconduct. In its decision, however, the board states that the research leaders »have a special responsibility to guarantee the quality of the research group’s publications and that they failed to take responsibility for this fully«.

A further nine researchers who were co-authors of one or more of the articles are also charged with misconduct. Here too, those who have chosen to speak out do not agree that they have been guilty of misconduct.

The board also assesses that there were other deviations from good research practice in the current research projects. This applies, among other things, to questions about data management and preservation.

The committee now hands those suspicions over to KI, because according to the Higher Education Act, it is the head of research who is responsible for examining deviations from good research practice other than misconduct.

In addition to the three articles for which the researchers are condemned, Npof has taken a position on one more. Here, too, there is a falsified image according to the board, which, however, chooses to acquit in this case.

The decision states:

»Since it is a single error that occurred in the final stages of the work on the article, the committee considers that each of them has acted negligently, but not grossly negligent, when they did not draw attention to the falsified images before the article was published«.

Lakartidningen.se 2023-12-18