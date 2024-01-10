Kia wants to revolutionize mobility with these new completely modular vans

#Kia #revolutionize #mobility #completely #modular #vans

Kia has announced its new platform, on which it will base a fleet of completely modular vehicles. The objective is to go “beyond mobility”.

Kia took advantage of what is the biggest technological event in the world, CES, in Las Vegas, to showcase its new modular electric vehicle platform, Platform Beyond Vehicles, or PBV.

Vehicles based on this novelty are still in the concept phase and will not be the type of car intended for cities, for private travel. In turn, the first vehicle Kia is planning, the PV5, for example, will focus on passenger transport and deliveries, as well as other commercial purposes.

Kia presented four different configurations for its PV5. The standard configuration is a small van, which can be expanded if more space is needed. Furthermore, it is possible to transform it into a pickup and, finally, configure it to adopt the form of a taxi, to transport passengers.

To make these transformations and adaptations possible, the interior is completely modular.

In addition to the PV5, the manufacturer also presented the large PV7 and the relatively small PV1, two vehicles intended to work together. On the one hand, the PV7, the largest in the line, which has more interior space and driving range. Then, the PV1, small and “agile”, was designed for “last mile” deliveries.

The two vehicles can be connected to facilitate the transport of cargo from PV7 to PV1.

The vans were presented, alongside a plan that seeks PBV to revolutionize the mobility industry, while boosting Hyundai Motor Group’s ambitions in robotics, Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and autonomous driving.

Kia’s PBV business represents our vision of going beyond the traditional concept of automobiles, satisfying the unmet needs of diverse customers and communities through optimized vehicles and services that meet specific market and business circumstances.

Explained Ho Sung Song, Chairman and CEO of Kia Corporation.

Although there are not many details regarding this news, Kia is building a factory dedicated to PBV, in Korea, with plans for a manufacturing capacity of 150,000 vehicles in 2025, and 300,000, later, at a date still unknown.