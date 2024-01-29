Kick-off of the special session

About a month after the close of the second ordinary session of parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate will meet from today. During the last Council of Ministers, it was decided that there will be an extraordinary session which does not exceed twelve days. The subjects to be debated in the two chambers are not the least, culminating in the General State Policy which will be presented by the government led by Prime Minister Christian Ntsay. This PGE which is mainly composed of the three pillars announced by the President of the Republic, including human capital, the promotion of industry and economic transformation as well as good governance. Besides, there will also be question of the modification of several articles of the penal code concerning the punishment to be imposed on rapists. The bill on the modification of the law on Decentralized Territorial Communities is the third subject which could be on the agenda of Tsimbazaza and Anosy.

Lack of size

Currently visiting the Algerian Republic, it would be difficult for Christine Razanamahasoa, president of the National Assembly, to take her place on the perch. Note that she arrived on Algerian soil yesterday and met members of the National Assembly of Algeria. It will therefore be up to the other members of the permanent office to lead the way in Tsimbazaza. This extraordinary session will also be an opportunity for the deputies to finally be face to face with the government for the face-to-face meeting which has not been able to take place for a long time. Postponed several times, the question/answer session between deputies and ministers is expected for this session. In any case, face-to-face or not, the meeting will indeed take place, despite the absence of the President of the Lower House.

One of the questions about this session which begins today will be the number of deputies who will be present with the rate of recurring absenteeism at the Tsimbazaza institution. This time, the situation is different because it will be the General Policy of the State which will be on the agenda. But with the position of the opposition which remains unclear at the moment, it is possible that the session will be boycotted by the opposition deputies who have made it a habit to leave the meeting room at the time of the vote on the files dealt with.

Ravo Andriantsalama