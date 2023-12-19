Kidnappers decapitate their hostage

Atrocious. A 33-year-old farmer was kidnapped by four individuals armed with bladed weapons, then found dead at the end of last week in Ambalasatra-Betanatana, in the Maintirano district. His captors decapitated him when the noose tightened around them.

According to information provided by the National Police, the criminals demanded a ransom of two million ariary. Upon learning that the police were after them, they renounced their crime and immediately got rid of their prisoner.

The gendarmes and the police worked together to arrest those responsible for the irreparable incident. Two of them were captured by the Police Intervention Forces (FIP). “They were trying to escape and resist us. Which led us to shoot at them. They succumbed to their wounds. A firearm and some projectiles were seized from the home of one. The last two are still wanted”, according to a police source.

A family conflict was at the origin of this kidnapping which degenerated, according to the gendarmerie.

Embroidery Leonard