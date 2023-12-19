Kidnappers decapitate their hostage

Atrocious. A 33-year-old farmer was kidnapped by four individuals armed with bladed weapons, then found dead at the end of last week in Ambalasatra-Betanatana, in the Maintirano district. His captors decapitated him when the noose tightened around them.

According to information provided by the National Police, the criminals demanded a ransom of two million ariary. Upon learning that the police were after them, they renounced their crime and immediately got rid of their prisoner.

The gendarmes and the police worked together to arrest those responsible for the irreparable incident. Two of them were captured by the Police Intervention Forces (FIP). “They were trying to escape and resist us. Which led us to shoot at them. They succumbed to their wounds. A firearm and some projectiles were seized from the home of one. The last two are still wanted”, according to a police source.

A family conflict was at the origin of this kidnapping which degenerated, according to the gendarmerie.

Embroidery Leonard

Also Read:  Transparency International honors Mauritania for being the most distinguished country in the initiative's standards

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
“The Lion Tamer”, Juan Carlos Pulido, requires collaboration due to a medical complication
Posted on
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
No longer having to take hormones against hot flashes
Posted on
Panic in El Rodadero: a boat capsized with 15 passengers on board
Panic in El Rodadero: a boat capsized with 15 passengers on board
Posted on
The Russians accidentally created a self-exploding tank
The Russians accidentally created a self-exploding tank
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News