Kidnapping in 1909: Mysterious end to early solar panels

#Kidnapping #Mysterious #early #solar #panels

Cove was one of the world’s first renewable energy entrepreneurs. According to The Conversation, he is considered the inventor of the first household solar panels, which at least looked similar to those installed in homes today. They are also considered to be pioneers in terms of technology. They even had a rudimentary battery to maintain power for some time when the sun wasn’t shining.

Cove founded the Sun Electric Generator Corporation in New York in 1905. His company for the production of the panels is also said to have had enough capital for mass production. Cove’s idea also received wider media attention, as shown in a September 1909 report in Modern Electric magazine. The magazine said that “given two days of sunlight, the device stores enough electrical energy to light an ordinary house for a week.”

Public Domain The entrepreneur and inventor George Cove

Kidnapping changed everything

The 1909 article also links a social utopia to the panels. Cheap solar energy could lift people out of poverty. According to the tenor, the panels would bring them cheap light, heat and electricity and free the masses from the daily struggle for bread. There has also been speculation about aircraft that could be powered by batteries charged by the sun. A future with clean energy seemed within reach in the article.

And then everything changed suddenly: Cove was kidnapped, according to a report in the New York Herald on October 19, 1909 – or at least that was what he claimed. As a condition of his release, he was to renounce his patents and close his company. According to the article, Cove refused and was later released near the Bronx Zoo in New York.

But shortly after the incident, his company failed. The background is unclear, as Cove developed several types of the solar device over the years before his alleged kidnapping, improving it each time, according to The Conversation. However, it is difficult to say today how well these actually worked, according to the “Material Culture Review” a few years ago.

Public Domain The panel manufactured by Cove was intended to be mass produced

Seen as competition by the oil industry?

Cove was also accused of staging the kidnapping to gain media attention. However, there were also theories that a former investor may have been behind the kidnapping. Photographically, however, the traces of Cove should apparently be erased, as the disclosure platform Bellingcat shows. After image analysis and research, it is clear to the uncoverers: Cove was later removed from a picture showing him with one of his solar panels.

It was later speculated that the oil industry was behind the Coves kidnapping to eliminate a competitor. But Cove’s invention was still “too small” for these companies, such as John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil, to be seen as competition. However, Standard Oil suppressed competition to such an extent that the US government was forced to introduce antitrust laws to combat monopolies.

Breakthrough in the 1950s

Solar energy itself is a threat to the fossil fuel industry because it is an “inherently democratic technology,” as The Conversation writes. Because everyone has access to the sun, in contrast to fossil fuels, the utilization of which requires the construction of huge infrastructures.

Although there were further sporadic efforts at solar development after Cove’s kidnapping, there was no major commercial activity for the next few decades. It was only in the 1950s that the concept was revived by Bell Labs, the research division of the Bell Telephone Company in the USA.