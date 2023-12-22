KIDNAPPINGS IN ANKAZOBE – Nine soldiers and four civilians incarcerated

The examination of sixteen people suspected of having been involved in the series of kidnappings in the Ankazobe district lasted at the prosecution of the local court of first instance. It ended yesterday at dawn.

Among the alleged culprits, three gendarmes and six Army men were sent to preventive detention at the Tsiafahy prison. Four civilians, including the current mayor of the Talata-Angavo commune, were imprisoned at the Ankazobe central house. The mayor of Ambolotarakely and the last two civilians were released under judicial supervision. A substantive investigation will be held on January 31, 2024, at the same court.

The charges against these soldiers, elected officials and ordinary citizens are serious: complicity with criminals, complicity in arms trafficking and kidnapping of people, murder, criminal conspiracy and arms trafficking.

Colonel Tahina Ravelomanana, commander of the criminal research section, revealed on Wednesday that sixty-four projectiles of war weapons were seized from the gendarmes and soldiers involved.

