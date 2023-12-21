KIDNAPPINGS IN ANKAZOBE – Soldiers provide weapons to kidnappers

Colonels Tahina Ravelomanana and Tojo Raolijon

There are two people remaining who are being held by kidnappers in Ankazobe district. Nine law enforcement officers and seven civilians were presented to the prosecution yesterday.

Unmasked. Nine law enforcement officers, two elected officials and five members of the “fokonolona” were brought to the Ankazobe public prosecutor’s office yesterday. They are among the alleged culprits in the series of kidnappings observed in this district.

The information was revealed by Colonel Tojo Raoilijon, commander of the Analamanga gendarmerie group, and Colonel Tahina Ravelomanana, head of the Fiadanana criminal research section. The two senior officers did not specify whether their brothers cited in the file were gendarmes or Army men or even police officers. They only explained that they are there for complicity, for having sold ammunition to the kidnappers.

“We are working hard. We do not excuse anyone when it comes to maintaining peace. The one that is spotted is a wild cat,” asserts Colonel Tahina Ravelomanana, speaking of nine individuals in the Public Forces. According to him, sixty-four 7.62 millimeter caliber projectiles, that is to say war weapon cartridges, were taken in their possession.

Two hostages

“I emphasize that people among the fokonolona were in collusion with the criminals. The latter will never know what is happening in a fokontany if they did not have one or more informants in the village,” adds Colonel Tojo Raoilijon.

Six of the kidnappers’ last eight prisoners have already returned to their families. Only two of them paid a ransom in exchange for their release. The others were released by their executioners thanks to the operation carried out day and night by the Mixed Forces in collaboration with residents and local authorities. There are therefore two hostages left to save, according to the gendarmerie.

In light of the press briefing given by the two judicial police officers, the masterminds of all these kidnappings have been identified. The police will take the next step to catch them. The population of Ankazobe has now caught its breath after the insecurity which plunged it into disarray for almost three months.

Embroidery Leonard

