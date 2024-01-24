‘Kidney transplant’ increases quality of life Patients with end-stage chronic kidney failure

#Kidney #transplant #increases #quality #life #Patients #endstage #chronic #kidney #failure

chronic kidney disease If the kidneys have deteriorated to the point of atrophy and enters the final stage It cannot be cured and requires hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis, while a ‘kidney transplant’ can bring the patient back to a better quality of life. But Thailand has 700-800 kidney transplants per year.

chronic kidney disease (Chronic Kidney Disease) is a condition in which the kidney tissue is gradually destroyed gradually. using a period of several months or as long as a year Until unable to carry out the duty of expelling waste from the body as usual

Information from Medpark Hospital Explain that in the early stages, patients often don’t know if they don’t have a blood or urine test. Until the patient notices abnormal symptoms and receives treatment It may also be a time when the kidneys have deteriorated to the point of atrophy. and enters the final stage This causes more fluid, minerals, and waste to accumulate in the body to potentially dangerous levels. It may show many symptoms such as swollen legs and feet, foamy urine, frequent urination, paleness, fatigue, loss of appetite, and high blood pressure.

Chronic kidney failure Can it be cured?

If the patient is End stage chronic kidney disease will not be able to be cured to normal, so in order to reduce the chance that the patient will need hemodialysis orPeritoneal dialysis Your doctor will advise you on what you can do or avoid causing further damage to your kidneys.Kidney impairmentConditions go quickly. For example,

Avoid eating foods that are sweet, oily, and salty.

Control nutritional status appropriately Especially the amount of protein eaten per day.

Avoid using painkillers such as NSAIDs and cox-2 inhibitors.

Stop smoking

Avoid using herbal medicine. or medicines that may affect the kidneys unnecessarily Or inform the doctor before using medicine every time.

Kidney transplant for patients with chronic kidney failure

Currently, there are Thai people who are sick.end stage kidney failure and must undergo hemodialysis (dialysis) with a hemodialysis machine or peritoneal dialysis in large numbers, especially the elderly There is an ever-increasing trend of kidney disease for people who are not comfortable with dialysis. or peritoneal dialysis There is also another method of kidney replacement therapy, which is kidney transplantation.

kidney transplant It is surgery to take a kidney from a living donor. or a donor who is brain dead to be transplanted into patients with chronic kidney failure without having to surgically remove the patient’s kidney The new kidney will replace the old, damaged kidney. and after a successful kidney transplant Able to return to a better quality of life

Patients who can have a kidney transplant

He is a patient with end-stage chronic kidney disease.

Voluntarily consented to undergo surgery.

Not having any serious physical disease, including psychiatric disease that is an obstacle to surgery or taking immune-suppressing drugs

Not being a patient currently undergoing cancer treatment

There are no infections that are a contraindication to kidney transplantation.

Those wishing to donate a kidney In the case where the donor is still alive What are the basic qualifications required?

Donors must be between 18-60 years old.

Have a blood relationship such as father, mother, child, brother, or sister.

If you are a married couple Must register marriage legally for a period of not less than 3 years (except for having children together)

voluntarily consent Free from force and intimidation

Have compatible blood groups and HLA Crossmatch test results.

Have a normal mental state Able to understand the good results Negative effects of kidney donation and can make decisions using their own judgment

There is no disease that is a contraindication to donating a kidney.

however kidney transplant It’s a major surgery. with complicated steps It’s not like it could be anyone’s kidney. There must be careful preparation and planning. Whether it is in the case of accepting a kidney donation from a living donor or the deceased who is brain dead Even the patient himself must prepare well. For the case where the donor is still alive Must pass a blood compatibility test. and tissue between the patient and the kidney donor carefully The steps are as follows:

Blood test, physical check, mental state check both of the donor and the recipient of the donation

Tissue testing (HLA typing) or DNA to see compatibility between the donor and the donor recipient.

Submit names to a meeting of the Subcommittee for Consideration of Patients for Kidney Transplant Surgery. to approve

Schedule a kidney transplant surgery date

Thailand undergoes 700-800 kidney transplants per year.

Information from Organ Transplantation Association of Thailand It was found that Thailand has dialysis patients per million population, ranking 4th in the world, but having kidney transplants ranked 4th-5th in the world when comparing countries with populations similar to Thailand. For example, England has a small dialysis population. But a very high proportion of kidney transplants occur.

Thailand can perform approximately 700-800 kidney transplants per year, driven by two-thirds of brain-dead patients, which has increased significantly in the past 10 years due to the Service Plan accepting donations for organ transplants. As a result, there has been an increase in organ donation from brain-dead patients.

Meanwhile, Thailand has 31 hospitals that can perform kidney transplants, most of which are under medical schools. Ministry of Defense and a little private by kidney transplant Government health insurance benefits cover gold patents, social security, and civil servant benefits.

Kidney transplant at Medpark Hospital

For Medpark Hospital, which opened for service in October 2017 and has been certified by a committee of experts. of the Thai Red Cross Organ Donation Center as an associate member hospital able to perform kidney transplant surgery on March 16, 2022

In the past, the first pair of patients was operated on, LIVING DONOR KIDNEY TRANSPLANT on October 9, 2022, and the second pair on October 30, 2022. The results of the surgery were successful in both cases after kidney transplant surgery. Patients and kidney donors There are no complications and a better quality of life.

Later, on November 28, 2022, there was a brain death donor and organ donation surgery was performed at the Thai Red Cross Organ Donation Center, marking the beginning of organ donation surgery. The case of a brain-dead patient in a hospital

Medpark Project Free kidney transplant, 3 cases

latest Medpark Hospital Initiated the project ‘3rd anniversary, continuing to do good’ for patients with end-stage renal disease. Free kidney transplant for 3 people who are interested in participating in the project. There must be someone in the family who wishes to donate a kidney. With the hospital committee He is the person who selects kidney transplant recipients.

Application period

20 October – 31 January 2024

