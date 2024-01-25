KIFBI MASALA BONDS BUY LAVLIN RELATED COMPANY: CHENNITHALA – KERALA – GENERAL

#KIFBI #MASALA #BONDS #BUY #LAVLIN #RELATED #COMPANY #CHENNITHALA #KERALA #GENERAL

Thiruvananthapuram: Ramesh Chennithala repeated the allegation that CDPQ, a company related to SNC Lavlin, bought the Kifbi Masala bond. He said that the Masala bond, issued at a high interest rate of 9.72%, was sold privately to a Canadian company before it hit the London Stock Exchange and received a commission for it.

On May 17, 2019, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued the Masala Bond in the London Stock Exchange. At a time when bank loans were available at low rates, bonds were issued and sold at high interest rates. What remains to be seen is who got the commission when CDPQ, which bought bonds at high interest rates, made a profit. He also asked why Thomas Isaac was afraid of investigation if he had nothing to hide.

Also Read:  Gas station courier robbed

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

CSKA officially explained what is happening with Karanga
CSKA officially explained what is happening with Karanga
Posted on
This is what lies behind fatal familial insomnia
This is what lies behind fatal familial insomnia
Posted on
The teacher who started a romantic relationship with a 16-year-old student did not expect such an end
The teacher who started a romantic relationship with a 16-year-old student did not expect such an end
Posted on
Last: Volkswagen presented a renewed Golf before the end of the model (Video)
Last: Volkswagen presented a renewed Golf before the end of the model (Video)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News