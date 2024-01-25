#KIFBI #MASALA #BONDS #BUY #LAVLIN #RELATED #COMPANY #CHENNITHALA #KERALA #GENERAL

Thiruvananthapuram: Ramesh Chennithala repeated the allegation that CDPQ, a company related to SNC Lavlin, bought the Kifbi Masala bond. He said that the Masala bond, issued at a high interest rate of 9.72%, was sold privately to a Canadian company before it hit the London Stock Exchange and received a commission for it.

On May 17, 2019, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued the Masala Bond in the London Stock Exchange. At a time when bank loans were available at low rates, bonds were issued and sold at high interest rates. What remains to be seen is who got the commission when CDPQ, which bought bonds at high interest rates, made a profit. He also asked why Thomas Isaac was afraid of investigation if he had nothing to hide.