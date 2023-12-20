Killed 14-year-old: Charges brought against 21-year-old ➤ Hessen am Morgen: The news in the ticker | hessenschau.de

#Killed #14yearold #Charges #brought #21yearold #Hessen #Morgen #news #ticker #hessenschau.de

New high-rise development plan in Frankfurt is due to come in 2024

The city of Frankfurt expects to publish its updated high-rise development plan in the first quarter of 2024. “We also want to set new standards. It is important to us that accessibility to the high-rise buildings is guaranteed,” said planning department head Marcus Gwechenberger (SPD).

“This means that public use is possible, especially in the base area, i.e. within the first five floors. For example, through restaurants, shops and cultural or sporting facilities.”

The location of the high-rise buildings is also defined in the high-rise development plan. The plan ensures that most of the towers are not isolated but in groups, creating the striking skyline.

Additional locations will be defined in the new plan. Gwechenberger said that specifically it was about the area in the financial district and locations around the European Central Bank in the east of the city.