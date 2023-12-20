Killed 14-year-old: Charges brought against 21-year-old ➤ Hessen am Morgen: The news in the ticker | hessenschau.de

#Killed #14yearold #Charges #brought #21yearold #Hessen #Morgen #news #ticker #hessenschau.de

New high-rise development plan in Frankfurt is due to come in 2024

The city of Frankfurt expects to publish its updated high-rise development plan in the first quarter of 2024. “We also want to set new standards. It is important to us that accessibility to the high-rise buildings is guaranteed,” said planning department head Marcus Gwechenberger (SPD).

“This means that public use is possible, especially in the base area, i.e. within the first five floors. For example, through restaurants, shops and cultural or sporting facilities.”

The location of the high-rise buildings is also defined in the high-rise development plan. The plan ensures that most of the towers are not isolated but in groups, creating the striking skyline.

Additional locations will be defined in the new plan. Gwechenberger said that specifically it was about the area in the financial district and locations around the European Central Bank in the east of the city.

Also Read:  FIGHT AGAINST DRUG - A detoxification center in Itaosy

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
Posted on
VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
Posted on
Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Posted on
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News