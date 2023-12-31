Killed places from Hamas commanders

#Killed #places #Hamas #commanders

The fighting continues

Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out a wave of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip overnight, ground operations continue, writes The Times of Israel.

The IDF says Hamas military buildings, a tunnel and other infrastructure were among the dozens of targets.

The navy also struck on the Gaza coast in support of ground forces.

South of Gaza City, soldiers of the I79th Brigade spotted four Hamas fighters approaching them with explosive devices. An air strike was launched against that squad.

Half an hour later, Israeli soldiers spotted four more Hamas fighters in the area and also hit them.

At the same time, a car carrying Hamas fighters traveling towards the troops was also hit, the IDF said.

In Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza, the IDF says troops from the 551st Brigade spotted three Hamas fighters entering a building and launched an airstrike.

Do not expect to destroy the rocket launchers in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces do not believe that they will be able to completely destroy the rocket-launching capabilities of the terrorist groups based in the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel writes.

The report said that while the military was successful in eliminating long-range rocket launchers, it will be more difficult to completely eliminate the threat of short-range rocket launchers in Gaza’s border communities.

“Even two years from now, it’s possible that residents of the Gaza Strip will still be hearing rocket alarms,” ​​said an unnamed senior military official.

One of the commanders of Hamas was killed

An Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip has killed the commander of Hamas’s armed wing, who was the right-hand man of Hamas’ chief bomber Abdul Fattah Amin Maal decades ago, the Palestinian news outlet Shehab, close to the terrorist group, reported.

Abdulas Fattahas Aminas Removed

According to Shehab, Abdul Fattah Amin Maal was a close associate of Yahya Ayyash, one of the founders of the al-Qassam Brigades, the terrorist group’s armed wing.

Mr. Ayyash, who goes by the moniker of the engineer, was known for designing Hamas suicide bombers and making many of the explosives used in attacks that killed dozens of Israelis in the early and mid-1990s.

