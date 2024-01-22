“Kilograms kulturas” music finalists are characterized by purity of thought, brilliant teamwork and musical ability. Who to vote for? / Script

#Kilograms #kulturas #music #finalists #characterized #purity #thought #brilliant #teamwork #musical #ability #vote #Script

The finalists of the “Kilograms kulturas” award are determined by the opinion of viewers, listeners and readers – throughout the year, the jury has evaluated cultural events and offered them to the public for a vote in spring, autumn and winter. Well, the winners of each vote participate in the final vote, which determines the prize winners. The laureates will be announced at the solemn ceremony on February 16, which will be broadcast live on LTV1, LSM.lv and REplay.lv, as well as on LR1 and LR3 “Klasika”.

LASI PAR:

The musical production of the opera “Jenuf” by Leoš Janáček

Latvian National Opera and Ballet, musical director and conductor Mārtiņš Ozoliņš.

Almost ten years after the premiere of the classic work of modernism staged by Alvjes Hermanis in Brussels and performed on other European stages, “Jenūfa” stopped by our White House.

“It would be difficult for such a musically complex and tragic story to settle down for a longer period of time, because there are no beautiful melodies in it, harshness reigns both in the singing, harmonies and the relationships of the characters,” comments Gunda Vaivode, representative of the jury of the “Kilograms culture” award.

“Nevertheless, it is fantastic that the excellent Czech opera was performed again, revealing the magnificent Moravian costumes, the expressive movement, light and video score, the space decorated by the director in two aesthetics. But a special joy for the musical ability of the entire ensemble (especially the title character of Inna Klochko), who was led with great presence Mārtins Ozoliņš.”

As the musical director and conductor Mārtiņš Ozoliņš admitted before the premiere, Leoš Janāček’s opera has a huge range of emotions, from fragile intimate moods to a dramatically escalated, almost screaming outburst of feelings: “We have worked a lot on the stylistic language of Janāček’s music, which results from these ideas of his, from the speech text that comes from the language, from the intonations that are then reflected in the orchestra. He was different from the composers of the time, and that’s something that I would really like us to do to the end and be distinguishable to the ear, that it’s not simply late romanticism, but it’s a different musical experience, a different musical language.”

The musical production of “Jenufa” premiered on the stage of the National Opera on February 23, 2023, the jury selected it as one of the five contenders for the “Kilograms of Culture” award in the spring vote, in which it won the most support from the audience.

Grand concert of the XXVII General Latvian Song and XVII Dance Festival Choirs “Tīrums. Song Path”

On July 6, Mežaparka’s Great Stage. Choir of mixed, women’s and men’s choirs, artistic directors Ārijs Škepasts and Kaspars Ādamsons, director Juris Jonelis.

“A clean field, generously sown, then nurtured, not knowing how rich the harvest will be. It was with such great doubt and hope that we looked at the first big concert of the Song Festival in the Silver Grove,” comments Gunda Vaivode, representative of the jury of “Kilograms kulturas”.

“But the purity of thought of the creators, the taste and also the favorable coincidence of circumstances for the concert “Tīrums. “Song Road” decided to become the most memorable event of the holiday.

The artistic directors – father, son and director – succeeded beautifully in injecting the new into the tradition, because that’s the only way a sequel grows. The secrets of the ritual spells splashed in the water, exploded in the fire and culminated in the silvering of the choir and the explosion of light, which will once again remind us of the unforgettable phenomenon of the Latvian Song Festival.”

The big concert of the song festival choirs “Tīrums. Song path” was played on the Mežaparka Grand Stage on July 6, highlighting the folk song as the beginning of the choir’s singing. The choir performed original compositions inspired by folk songs and folk songs, but the choir’s sound played an important role the chapel for singing. The grand concert program includes both the legacy of previous Song Festivals and compositions that artistically vividly express Latvian identity, freedom of the people, respect for the heritage of ancestors, the search for the spiritual field and revelations of the future.

The jury of the “Kilograms kulturas” award singled out this concert as one of the brightest musical events, and the audience also agreed with it in the autumn vote.

The concert can still be seen on the recording of Latvian Television.

XXVII General Latvian Song and XVII Dance Festival. Choir concert “Tirums. The song path” 3h 53min

Concert “LNSO, Peltokoski and pearls of Finnish music”

December 14 and 15 in the Great Guild, Latvian National Symphony Orchestra, conductor Tarmo Peltokoski, violinist Tami Pohjola (Finland).

Conductor Tarmo Peltokoski, beloved and admired by the audience, provided a real orchestral celebration again on two December evenings, playing the pearls of Finnish music – the classic Jean Sibelius suite “Lemminkeinen” and the violin concerto of modern composer Essa Pek Salonen, in the virtuosic and colorful performance of soloist Tami Pohjola.

“The initial question “why only Finnish pearls?” was swept away by the professional and emotional joy of the brilliant ensemble of the National Symphony Orchestra,

being reborn in mythological characters, and the interpretation of a talented contemporary opus, which is now in its seventies, for which the contrabass clarinet was brought from Finland, the percussion from Estonia, and which was also heard in person by the lucky Finnish author who unexpectedly came to Riga,” says Gunda Vaivode, representative of the jury of the “Kilograms kulturas” award, about the concert.

The concert program released in December 2023 marked the midpoint of the artistic direction of the 23-year-old Finnish conductor Tarmo Peltokoski in our National Symphony Orchestra – he took office a year and a half ago, which is half of the term stipulated in the contract. While preparing for the concert, the conductor admitted in a conversation with Latvijas Radio: “This program is very close to me, because it allows me to return home.”

Evaluating the musical events that took place in the last months of the year, the jury of “Kilograms kulturas” rated the concert “LNSO, Peltokoski and Finnish music pearls” as one of the most important, and this was also confirmed by the winter vote, in which the concert received the highest number of votes.

The concert can still be heard on the Latvian Radio 3 “Klasika” recording.

Choose your favorites and vote!

Until January 31 at 11:59 p.m., voting for the final of the “Kilograms of Culture” award is taking place on the LSM.lv portal.

The award winners will be announced at the solemn ceremony on February 16, which will be broadcast live on LTV1, LSM.lv and REplay.lv, as well as on LR1 and LR3 “Klasika”.

Choose your favorite in at least one category and authenticate with your e-mail or social media profile at the bottom of the vote! You can vote once a day.