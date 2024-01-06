Kily González’s unmissable anecdote about the day he “received” Messi in Rosario

#Kily #Gonzálezs #unmissable #anecdote #day #received #Messi #Rosario

In the middle of preseason and after being saved from relegation to the Primera Nacional with Unión, Cristian González went through the TyC Sports screen and told his incredible anecdote behind the day in which he “received” Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María after winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Argentine National Team.

“That was very crazy. We were at home with a friend and well, Lionel lives where you live. He began to tell me that Messi was going to arrive at eleven thirty at night. We had TyC Sports in the background because he had seen everything about me. We were having mate and I started looking in the background and there was the image of you at the airport. And I say ‘this is the Rosario airport, they are arriving now’. ‘No, no, half past eleven is coming,’ my friend tells me and I tell him: ‘it’s them.’ “We went out and the helicopter passed over my house,” Kily began with his story.

And he continued with the anecdote: “At that time country was a revolution. People were running everywhere, cars were passing quickly, no one cared about anything. Conclusion: I end up going and in that madness of that fence where there were thousands of people, I stay in a hole behind watching. When the helicopter starts to go down, I start to get excited and applaud like the people. Suddenly a little window opens, a hand greets me from inside and I say ‘no… they saw me’. “When the helicopter goes down, I see Lionel turn around and start calling me.”

“I tell him ‘no, no, no’ and he calls me again. At one point she told María that she was not going to go down there, and when she saw me she told me ‘come on’. I imagined jumping over the fence so that people wouldn’t get in and that the security would grab me, hook me and throw me. I was going to be the fool of the world. Besides, they are security guys that I know in there. Everything was so spontaneous and so natural, that the hug they gave me and the affection was something that the entire football world wanted to have and I was one of the first to have it. Then I laughed because they said ‘Kily received Messi and Di María…’. No, what will I receive? It was all very spontaneous. They called me from everywhere and I didn’t receive anyone, it was all natural,” concluded the 49-year-old coach about that moment with the Rosario star.