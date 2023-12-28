Kim Dae-gi replaced… We need a chief secretary who can speak bitterly. [사설]

#Kim #Daegi #replaced.. #chief #secretary #speak #bitterly #사설

Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-gi was replaced yesterday. Regarding the background to the sudden replacement of Chief Kim, who seemed likely to remain in office, the President’s Office explains that President Yoon Seok-yeol originally planned to complete the reform by replacing the chief of staff after the government reshuffle, processing of the new year’s budget, and replacement of the People Power Party leadership were completed. .

Whenever there was a failure in the personnel verification of ministers or other policy confusion, rumors were raised that Chief Kim would be replaced. However, President Yoon persisted for 1 year and 8 months, expressing his trust in Director Kim through all his difficult times. It has been less than a month since the President’s Office appointed Lee Kwan-seop, Senior Secretary to the President for State Affairs and Planning, as the newly created Director of the Policy Office, reorganizing the President’s Office into a three-director system consisting of the Chief of Staff, the Policy Office, and the National Security Office. Director Lee was moved to fill the position left vacant by the replacement of Director Kim, and Seong Tae-yoon, professor of economics at Yonsei University, was appointed as the new policy director. Some people wonder if it was natural to change the Chief of Staff during the reorganization a month ago, since the position was to be changed again in a month.

Director Kim was previously the head of the Ministry of Planning and Budget and the Blue House’s policy office and has extensive knowledge of the work of each ministry, so he would have provided advice on all areas except diplomacy and security, as well as the promotion of major reforms such as pensions, labor, and education, and real estate and inflation during the period of interest rate hikes. It is difficult to say that the policy was very successful. On the one hand, he was unable to control the president’s controversial remarks, and on the other hand, he was unable to maintain smooth communication with the public by failing to arrange a proper press conference after eliminating doorstepping. Above all, it is difficult to say that the diplomatic line is solely responsible for the President’s misjudgment regarding the ‘Busan Expo hosting situation’ continuing to the end, and the Chief of Staff’s responsibility for failing to convey the public’s common sense judgment without hesitation from his closest aide can also be said to be largely responsible.

Since Director Lee was appointed as Senior Secretary to the President for Government Affairs and Planning a year ago, he has been assisting Director Kim, known as ‘Senior King’, so the gap in work due to Director Kim’s sudden replacement is not expected to be large. However, as is always the case with revolving door appointments, there are concerns that he may even follow the failures of his predecessor, Director Kim. It has been a long time since criticism emerged that the presidential office is full of yes-men and loyalists. The president’s approval rating remains in the 30% range. What is needed more than anything else for innovation in government affairs is a chief of staff who can criticize the president.