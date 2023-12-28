Kim Jong Un called for speeding up preparations for war

#Kim #Jong #called #speeding #preparations #war

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has urged his party to “accelerate” preparations for war, including on the country’s nuclear program, state media reported Thursday.

The comments come after Kim Jong Un warned just weeks ago that Pyongyang would not hesitate to strike back nuclear if “provoked” with nuclear missiles.

Kim Jong Un spoke about this at the current year-end meeting of the North Korean party, where he will soon have to present the most important goals of 2024. policy decisions.

Kim Jong Un asked his party to “further speed up preparations for war” in all sectors, including nuclear weapons and civil defense, Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said.

He also stressed that the “martial situation” on the Korean Peninsula has become “extreme” due to “unprecedented” anti-North confrontations with Washington.

After Pyongyang carried out a record number of weapons tests this year, Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have stepped up defense cooperation and most recently began using a system to share real-time data on North Korean missile launches.

This month, a US nuclear submarine entered the South Korean port of Busan, and Washington’s long-range bombers took part in joint military exercises with Seoul and Tokyo.

North Korea has previously called Washington’s deployment of strategic weapons such as B-52 bombers in joint exercises on the Korean Peninsula “deliberate actions by the US to provoke a nuclear war”.

Pyongyang this year successfully launched a reconnaissance satellite, enshrined the status of a nuclear power in the country’s constitution and conducted tests of its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile.