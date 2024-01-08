Kim Jong-un celebrates a new birthday under total secrecy

#Kim #Jongun #celebrates #birthday #total #secrecy

The regime’s state media, such as the KCNA news agency or the Rodong newspaper, made no mention of the anniversary, although they did report that Kim Jong-un He visited a new laying hen farm on Sunday in the company of his “dear daughter.”

The North Korean leader is believed to have been born on January 8, 1983 or 1984, although the regime seems to point out that he was born in 1982since that would have meant that when he came to power in 2011 he would have already turned 30, a symbolic milestone designed to instill more respect both inside and outside the country.

Even less is known about his daughter, since in addition to not knowing her exact age – it is believed that she would be around 11 years old – it is also not known for sure if the name (Ju-ae) that the basketball player heard at the time is correct. Dennis Rodman when he met the girl, then a baby, on one of his visits to the hermetic country.

Interest in Kim’s daughter has been increasing as the girl, who made her first public appearance in November 2022, has been present at a growing number of events, especially military ones, triggering speculation about the possibility that be the one chosen to inherit control of the country when her father dies.

The fact is that, despite the regime’s efforts to reinforce the image and authority of Kim Jong-unJanuary 8 is still a normal working day in North Korea for now, unlike his father’s and grandfather’s anniversaries.

The anniversary comes in this case after three consecutive days of maneuvers by the North Korean army with live fire near the maritime divide with the South, exercises that also had a military response from Seoul and that have marked another peak of instability on the peninsula.

Pyongyang launched its artillery fire into waters north of the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong, which, although they did not breach the disputed maritime border between the two countries, led South Korean authorities to evacuate local residents and respond with their own live-fire drills. on Friday, the day the Northern maneuvers began.

This new episode highlights the panorama of greater confrontation that is opening up in the region after the northern regime announced in November that it was suspending compliance with a 2018 bilateral military agreement that, among other things, prohibited conducting live-fire exercises.

The last celebration was in 2014

Although they died in 2011 and 1994, respectively, the secretive country continues to celebrate in style the anniversaries of the birth of the father of its current leader, Kim Jong Iland his grandfather and founder of the country, Kim Il-sungbut it does not do the same in the case of Kim Jong-un, who has already been in power for more than a decade and whose figure has been continually praised in the domestic sphere.

Many analysts thought at one point that the regime would soon turn January 8 into another great national holiday like the birthday of his grandfather (the “Day of the Sun”) and his father (the “Day of the Bright Star”). ), especially after in 2014 – possibly because it was the 30th birthday – an event was held that did bring together the regime’s elite in Pongyang.

That year a group of American basketball players led by the aforementioned Dennis Rodman traveled to North Korea to play exhibition matches with local players to the delight of Kim Jong-un, a great follower of this sport and who presided over the event from the stands.

Rodman even left an image for posterity by singing, microphone in hand, “Happy Birthday” to the North Korean dictator.