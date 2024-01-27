Kim Jong Un Destroys Reunification Statue, Could North Korea-South Korea War?

#Kim #Jong #Destroys #Reunification #Statue #North #KoreaSouth #Korea #War

North Korea, on orders from Kim Jong Un, has destroyed a monument symbolizing its ideals of reconciliation with South Korea. Kim called South Korea his “main enemy” and said reunification was no longer possible.

Satellite imagery taken in Pyongyang on Tuesday showed that the monument – shaped like an arch symbolizing hopes for Korean reunification and inaugurated at an inter-Korean summit in 2000 – no longer exists, according to reports NK Newsan online media that monitors North Korea.

Two leading Korea experts have made surprising statements expressing their belief that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is preparing for war with South Korea.

“We believe, like his grandfather in 1950, Kim Jong Un has made a strategic decision to go to war,” wrote Robert L Carlin, a former CIA analyst; and Siegfried S Hecker, a nuclear scientist who has visited North Korea several times, in an article on the site 38 North.

The statement sparked alarm in Washington and Seoul, as well as debate among North Korea observers. However, most analysts do not agree with the theory that a Korean war is on the horizon.

The BBC spoke to seven experts in Asia, Europe and North America, none of whom supported the idea.

“Risking its entire regime in a potentially devastating conflict is not the right move for North Korea. They have proven to be very [berpandangan] Machiavellian,” said Christopher Green, a Korea analyst with the Netherlands-based Crisis Group.

Green and other experts note that North Korea often takes certain actions to bring Western countries to the negotiating table; and there is also political pressure from within the country.

However, they agree that Kim’s growing anger cannot be ignored and his regime is now increasingly dangerous.

Although most experts think war is unlikely, some fear attacks are possible.

What sparked the possibility of a Korean war?

North Korea watchers are used to Kim Jong Un’s nuclear threats. But there are analysts who say the latest messages from Pyongyang are of a different nature.

Six days after Kim’s statement on New Year’s Eve that “it has become a reality that war could break out at any time on the Korean Peninsula,” the North Korean military launched an artillery barrage across the border.

North Korea has also claimed tests of new solid-fuel missiles, and underwater attack drones, which are thought to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons, since early January.

This is a follow-up to missile launches and weapons development carried out almost every month for two years, which is in clear violation of UN sanctions.

However, it was Kim Jong Un’s announcement that he officially abandoned the goal of unification last week that surprised many parties.

Reuniting with South Korea has always been an important if increasingly unrealistic part of North Korean ideology since the country’s inception.

“This is a huge issue. It fundamentally changes one of the core tenets of the regime’s ideology,” said Peter Ward, a senior researcher at Kookmin University in Seoul.

Kim Jong Un is considered to be literally destroying this legacy.

Along with closing diplomatic channels and cross-border radio broadcasts, he also announced he would demolish the Reunification Arch, a nine-story monument on the outskirts of Pyongyang.

The arch-shaped monument – which shows two women in traditional Korean dress holding hands – was built in 2001 to mark Kim Jong Un’s grandfather and father’s efforts towards reunification with South Korea.

Satellite images released by Planet Labs on Tuesday (23/11) show the statue appears to have been destroyed, although there has been no official confirmation of this.

Kim Il Sung was North Korea’s leader when the country went to war in 1950, but he was also the one who put forward the idea that North Koreans would one day be reunited with their brothers to the south.

However, his grandson now chooses to define North Koreans as different from South Koreans perhaps to justify targeting South Koreans as military targets.

Monument symbol of the ideals of unity between North and South Korea. (Getty Images)

Will attacks happen?

Carlin and Dr Hecker, experts who predict war, have interpreted recent events as signs that Kim Jong Un has decided to actually put up a fight.

But most analysts disagree.

Seong-Hyon Lee, of the George HW Bush Foundation for US-China relations, stated that North Korea will open its country to foreigners next month, and the country has also sold ammunition to Russia for war – something they might not have done if the country was preparing battlefield.

However, the worry is that if North Korea launches an attack, US and South Korean troops will be much more advanced.

“War in general could kill a lot of people in South Korea, but this would be the end for Kim Jong Un and his regime,” said Ward of Kookmin University.

Instead, he and a number of other experts warn that conditions are developing for smaller measures.

“I’m more concerned, in general, about a limited attack on South Korea. Such an attack would target South Korean territory or military strength, but would be limited in scope,” said analyst Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

This could even take the form of shelling or attempted occupation of contested islands to the west of the Korean Peninsula.

BBC

In 2010, North Korea attacked Yeonpyeong Island and killed four South Korean soldiers, angering South Korea.

Similar provocations could be made again to test the limits of South Korea’s capabilities, analysts say, and to irritate South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, a hardline leader who has vowed to respond to North Korean attacks with punishments “several times harsher”.

“South Korea may launch a disproportionate counterattack from Seoul,” Panda said, noting there was something that might trigger a wider escalation of fighting.

Provocation to attract negotiating attention?

Others say fear of war must also be put into the context of Kim’s operating patterns.

“Looking at North Korea’s history, North Korea often uses provocation to attract the attention of other countries when it wants to negotiate,” said Seong-Hyon Lee.

The regime continues to suffer from economic sanctions and 2024 is an election year for its enemies with the US presidential election and South Korean legislative elections.

“This provides a good opportunity for Kim Jong Un to carry out provocations,” explained Dr Lee.

Kim Jong Un met with Donald Trump in 2019 (Getty Images)

The current US administration under President Joe Biden, which is busy with the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, has not paid much attention to North Korea. Pyongyang usually interacts the most with Republican Party governments.

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump famously forged close ties in 2019 before denuclearization talks soured and the North Korean leader may be waiting for the former US president to return to the White House, where he may weaken the alliance with South Korea and be open to dialogue again.

North Korea’s closer friendship with Russia and continued economic support from China in the past year may also have emboldened North Korea, analysts say.

It received technical assistance from Russia to achieve its long-term goal of launching its spy satellite and the two countries have held several important meetings including a leaders’ summit last year.

“Much of what we are seeing is a result of North Korea’s confidence in its own capabilities and its geopolitical position given Russia’s support, and to a lesser extent, China’s support,” Panda said.

What are the domestic destinations?

And there are also those who say that Kim Jong Un’s actions are aimed at stabilizing his own regime.

“This appears to be an ideological adjustment for the survival of the regime,” said Professor Leif-Eric Easley of Ewha University in Seoul.

“North Koreans are increasingly aware of the weakness of their Communist state compared to South Korea.”

He argued that policies focused on determining the enemy were intended to justify state budgets for missile development during difficult times. In fact, currently it is reported that there is famine throughout the country.

Kim traveled to a Russian space facility last November

“He didn’t really want a war of big stakes where he would gain nothing and lose everything,” said Sokeel Park, of Liberty in North Korea, an NGO that helps North Korean refugees.

His threats were instead aimed at strengthening his new policies regarding North and South, which were ultimately designed to shore up his power at home, he explained.

While it is important for South Korea, the United States and its allies to prepare for the worst-case scenario, it is also worth conducting a thorough review of the internal situation in North Korea and broader geopolitics, analysts said.

Ultimately, the best way to find out what the North Korean leader is thinking is to interact with him, Dr Lee said.

“The international community does not see that when the US talks to Kim Jong Un it is a form of surrender to Kim Jong Un’s threats. This is seen as a necessary means to achieve the goal,” he said.

“If necessary, one should consider meeting with the leaders of enemy countries to reduce errors of judgment and prevent war.”

Additional reporting by Kelly Ng

