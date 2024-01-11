Kim Jong-un made his entrance with a display of artillery power, which has a clear message

#Kim #Jongun #entrance #display #artillery #power #clear #message

“We cannot speak of an all-out attack, there was a show of force on the part of the North Korean regime,” Mózes Csoma, head of the Korean department of the Károli Gáspár Reformed University and senior academic fellow of the National Public Service University (NKE), told Telex. Since Friday, the sound of artillery fire has been heard in the southwestern part of North Korea, at the part of the coast that looks almost like a wolf’s eye with some islands under South Korean jurisdiction. The communist regime in the north held an artillery exercise, but claims that it did not fire in the direction of the south. Even the leadership in Seoul reacted to this with an artillery exercise.

“If you compare the current case with what happened in 2010, you can see that the situation was much more tense then,” said Csoma. In 2010, there were two cases involving fatalities in the region.

First, on March 26, a northern submarine (at least according to the southerners) sank the corvette Csonan, then 46 southern sailors were killed and 58 injured; and later, on November 23, in response to a South Korean artillery exercise, the North began firing heavily on Yongpyong Island, to which the South also responded with heavy fire, resulting in many dead and wounded, this time on both sides (reports differ, but in total 9-14 dead and 42-52 injured).

According to Csoma, the background to the current situation is that a military agreement was signed in September 2018, which was considered peaceful on the peninsula. At that time, a liberal leadership was in power in South Korea, and in addition to the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, three summits took place between North and South Korea. The military agreement included the withdrawal of armed forces around the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, and a buffer zone prohibited for military exercises to prevent accidental clashes. This also applied to maritime borders.

“North Korea has now fired into this buffer zone, but still in its own territory”

Csoma explained. According to him, the northern regime now really wants to demonstrate that “the peaceful period of 2018 is completely over”. The show of force serves the purpose of “drawing attention to themselves so that the Korean situation is not forgotten in international politics.” Since the end of the 1960s, North Korea’s strategy has been based on the greatest possible tension. If this tension exists, then, according to Pyongyang, they deal with the country’s affairs at a higher level in the world, and they can extort a more positive result.

Cannon or just gunpowder?

The shooting around Yongpyong Island began on Friday, according to the South, 200 North Korean shots were fired that day, 60 on Saturday, and 90 on Sunday. Kim Jong-un’s younger sister, Kim Jo-jong, on the other hand, came forward on Sunday, according to Tsoma, saying that “it wasn’t even an actual artillery exercise, they just simulated the sounds of it, they actually used explosives.” So, they claim, they merely created the illusion that shots were being fired from shore batteries.

“This may have been an attempt to create conflict within the South Korean military leadership over whether they were led,” the expert said. According to the statement of the Southern Joint Chiefs of Staff, the goal was to make the Southern Army obsolete and ridiculous. By the way, when the shots rang out, the population of Yonpyong was herded to shelters, but the islanders were already used to this.

South Korean soldiers seal off a beach on the border of the two countries on the island of Yongpyeong, where evacuation preparedness and military exercises were ordered due to the North’s shots – Photo: Jung Yeon-Je / AFP

According to Csoma, the explanation for why the sea border is so sensitive here (i.e. the armistice line in the absence of a peace agreement) is that “when the armistice was signed in 1953, the line and the sea de facto border were drawn in such a way that the current battlefield situation, status follow quo”. These islands were then under the authority of the southerners. But conflicts are not regular here because of the islands’ affiliation, North Korea does not want to get them back. In 2010, that’s not why they fired here, and that’s not why the warship was sunk either,

“these islands are simply located in such a way that they are very suitable for carrying out provocations”.

The issue of fishing is also a hot topic in the area: North Korean, South Korean and Chinese fishing boats regularly clash in the Yellow Sea. In several cases, what happens is that Chinese fishermen receive concessions and permits from North Korea, and Chinese ships pass into South Korean waters, regardless of the border line. South Koreans have also been victims of friction between their patrol boats and Chinese fishing boats: once an enraged Chinese captain killed a Korean policeman who boarded.

Choice shots

According to Mózes Csoma, two very important developments from a Korean point of view are expected in 2024, and such provocations are aimed at them as well. National Assembly elections will be held in South Korea in April, and the other development is the US presidential election in November. North Korea wants to interfere in both. In some aspects, the liberals are better for Pyongyang in the southern elections, since “if there is a liberal leadership in the south, the atmosphere is friendlier, they prefer aid and support, it is more convenient for the northerners.”

In the case of America, according to Csoma, Kim would clearly put down his side with Donald Trump, since “they were able to find common ground with him”. Their three summits in Singapore, Hanoi and Panminjon where “the chemistry between the two leaders seemed to work” were memorable.

According to Csoma, the conditions of the Korean peninsula have always been determined by two conflicts: the North vs. South Korean and North Korean vs. American. Northerners attach more importance to the latter. The United States is seen as the number one belligerent on the other side in the Korean War, which ended with a cease-fire in 1953. The conclusion of the war with a formal peace treaty is also envisioned as a bilateral pact with the United States.

For two years after the first joint summit with Trump, Pyongyang did not carry out any weapons tests in order for the relationship with the Americans to work, Csoma further explained the situation. If Donald Trump were to win the presidential election, it is possible that the conflict situation would return to the state that was observed in 2018-2019. “It would be possible to conclude a pact with them, with which they would restrain their demonstrations of force,” said the Korea expert. According to him, the nuclear issue is a difficult nut to crack: Trump and Kim’s second summit in Hanoi failed because of this. The disarmament of nuclear weapons is rejected by the North Korean regime because it guarantees its invulnerability.

According to them, from the overthrown Saddam Hussein in Iraq to Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, there have been many examples from the past decades that the given country did not have sufficient deterrent power.

Kim’s speech, Putin’s friendly hand

Kim Jong-un also gave his usual New Year’s speech, which is of course always more aggressive than what we here in Central Europe are used to as a greeting from a head of state. “What you have to pay attention to in the case of Kim are the military objectives, the phrases emphasizing armaments and aiming to increase them,” said Csoma. The North already launched one spy satellite last year, and this year they want to launch two more. They plan to use drones, observers and attackers, and of course they would deploy even more nuclear weapons.

“These are a cause for concern, especially in light of the fact that since last summer the cooperation between Russia and North Korea has become increasingly spectacular,” said Mózes Csoma. At the time, we also wrote in detail about the fact that Kim Jong-un can help Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine with an amazing amount of artillery systems and ammunition.

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un at the Vostochny Space Center on September 13, 2023 – Photo: Mikhail Metzel / Pool / AFP

According to the Americans, two North Korean missiles have already crashed into Ukrainian territory in the recent war. In exchange for weapons, North Korea is asking for technologies from the Russians, and they have already received some. “When they met last September at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Putin said that the Russians would help put the spy satellite into orbit,” Choma added.

If it’s a new year, old friendships: Chinese Party Secretary-General Xi Jinping called Kim at the beginning of the year, and they also announced the year of cooperation between the two countries.

According to Csoma Mózes, this should be examined regionally, because based on the developments of recent years, the classic Cold War front lines are emerging here again. A South Korea-America-Japan bloc formed on one side, and on the other side, the development of the year 2023 was that North Korea and Russia collapsed due to interdependence.

China does not want to be left out of this. China has incomparably more important relations with South Korea, but Pyongyang is also strategically important to it. China has long been the most important support of the North’s regime, and it does not want Kim to turn excessively towards the Russians, which has already happened. “Pyongyang has been oscillating between Moscow and Beijing for a long time since the 1960s, trying to take advantage of this situation.” On the one hand, China is interested in having its own allies against the East Asian federal order led by the United States, and on the other hand, in ensuring that Chinese positions are not harmed in the meantime.

From princess to princess?

South Korea’s secret service hinted for the first time in days that Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Kim Jue, could be his potential heir, although this has been speculated in the media since she appeared publicly next to her father in North Korean propaganda images and videos a year and a half ago.

The girl was seen for the first time in November 2022 next to her perhaps forty-year-old father, before that she was only shown as a baby to the self-proclaimed peace mediator-ex-basketball player Dennis Rodman. International analysts are watching Kim’s daughter more and more closely, as it has become common for her to be by her father’s side at various events, missile tests, and weapon demonstrations. “The North Korean media comments in such a style on the approx. the presence of a 10-11-year-old girl, according to which it is indeed a designated successor,” said Mózes Csoma.

According to him, if we compare this situation with the period of the first leader of North Korea, Kim Il-sung, and the transfer of power to his son, Kim Jong-il, an interesting pattern emerges. The first-generation leader decided early on that he would raise his first-born son as his successor, so since the 1970s Kim Jong-il was there alongside Kim Il-sung.

Around 2010, the second Kim’s health deteriorated so much that he had to start caring for his offspring, and the youngest son, Kim Jong-un, was unexpectedly pulled out of the womb. The world was only able to see him for the first time in the fall of 2010, and his father died a year later. According to Csoma, Kim Jong-un had to take control of the country quite suddenly.

“He’s not in perfect health either, he was obese for a long time, he tried to lose weight for a while, and he’s a chain smoker and alcohol addict. With foresight, like his grandfather, he wants to start it early, so that there is a clear heir, so that the dynasty is not broken.”

Kim Jong-un is said to have an older son, but no one from Pyongyang has ever confirmed this, according to Choma, and he may also have a younger child. According to Csoma, “in Korean history, the last time there was a female ruler was in the Middle Ages, at that time it happened several times that the control of the country passed from father to daughter”.

He added, “Korea was incredibly patriarchal for centuries, but from the second half of the 1940s, the communist regime did a lot for equality.” This initially made the communist system attractive to many local intellectuals, so there is a possibility in North Korea that society will accept a female successor.