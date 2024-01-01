Kim Jong-un: the reality of a war between North Korea and the USA is increasing

#Kim #Jongun #reality #war #North #Korea #USA #increasing

According to the KCNA news agency, Kim Jong-un warned the North Korean army that if the US or South Korea confronts his country in any way, the North Korean army must retaliate decisively and without hesitation, using all available resources.

In 2023, North Korea tested its largest ballistic missile and launched its first military reconnaissance satellite – these developments are considered a significant step forward in modernizing the country’s military capabilities. Following a five-day session of the ruling Workers’ Party (WPK) that ended on Saturday, North Korea pledged to increase its nuclear arsenal, develop military drones and launch three new spy satellites in 2024.

But not only has Kim Jong-un’s rhetoric intensified in the past period, but we can also see more and more of the joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea. The US has deployed several strategic military assets recently, including a nuclear missile submarine, aircraft carriers and large bombers. All this comes ahead of crucial elections in both South Korea and the United States, which Pyongyang may see as an opportunity to apply pressure by improving military positions.

South Korean President Jun Seog-yol responded on Monday by pledging to speed up work on a missile defense system and the US’s extended deterrence strategy to counter potential threats from North Korea.

