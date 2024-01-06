Kim Jong Un’s heir is known, here is his figure

#Kim #Jong #Uns #heir #figure

Thea Fathanah Arbar, CNBC Indonesia

Friday, 01/05/2024 21:30 IWST

Photo: Kim Ju-ae, daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, wears a luxury brand Christian Dior jacket. (Instagram Screenshot @thekoreaherald)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – South Korea’s (South Korea) spy agency revealed the figure who will be the heir to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. According to their report, Kim’s young daughter is seen as his heir apparent.

There is intense international speculation about Kim Ju-ae, who is reportedly around 10 years old. He first appeared in public when he witnessed the test launch of a long-range missile with his father in November 2022.

This report itself emerged after speculation that the North Korean ruler was preparing his son to become a member of the fourth dynasty that leads the country.

Kim Ju-ae has since accompanied Kim to major public events. State media called him the North Korean leader’s “most loved” or “respected” son and released footage and photos attesting to his rising political standing and closeness to his father.

South Korea’s spy agency made its assessment of its future role citing a comprehensive analysis of its public activities and state protocols provided to it.

A senior general reportedly knelt down and whispered to him when Kim Ju-ae clapped while watching a military parade at a VIP observation point in September. He was photographed standing in front of his father during a visit to air force headquarters in November.

During New Year’s Eve celebrations at a packed Pyongyang stadium on Sunday, Kim kissed his daughter on the cheek and Ju-ae also did the same to her father.

Much of this would be unimaginable in North Korea, where Kim Jong-un uses ruthless means to gain loyalty among officials and the country’s 26 million people.

The intelligence agency’s public affairs office said it was still considering all possibilities regarding the North Korean succession process, as Kim Jong-un, who will be 40, is still young and has no major health problems. He is also considered to be able to have more children.

The agency itself has a spotty record in confirming developments in North Korea, one of the most secretive countries in the world. North Korean state media has not commented directly on the succession or whether Kim Ju-ae has any siblings.

