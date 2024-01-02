Kimberley Dekker to afternoon by JOE

#Kimberley #Dekker #afternoon #JOE

Kimberley Dekker will soon be doing the afternoon at JOE between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM. She currently does the morning on the channel and Edwin Noorlander is now in that time slot. The radio station announced this via Instagram.

Kimberley started at Qmusic in 2016, after participating in the Q-College in 2015. She presented various programs at the weekend, but could also be heard for a while during the week between 12:00 and 14:00. She left Q at the beginning of 2020 to start working at NPO Radio 2 in the autumn of that year.

There she presented ‘t Wordt nu Laat’ for WNL for two years in the night between 0:00 and 2:00 am. After the broadcaster lost airtime on the channel, it stopped at Radio 2 and returned to Qmusic.

Programming JOE

JOE’s programming is now taking shape. Once all DJs have started, this will be the day’s programming: Coen and Sander will do the morning show, followed by Dennis Ruyer between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Then Kimberley does it early in the afternoon and then Kai Merckx until 7:00 PM.

The evening is currently non-stop, but this may change later.

Photo: Sander Koning / JOE