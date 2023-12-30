Kimchi Five Miracle, 5 Babies Born on a Ship Containing 14,500 Refugees

#Kimchi #Miracle #Babies #Born #Ship #Refugees

Lee Gyeong-pil was born into the world to coincide with Christmas celebrations in 1950, a few hours before the American ship SS Meredith Victory docked on Geoje Island, an island in South Korea.

He was the fifth baby born in the hold of a crowded cargo ship during the historic Hungnam evacuation. At that time, in the midst of the raging Korean War, US troops moved more than 91,000 refugees from North Korea to South Korea.

Of these, as many as 14,500 people sailed on the Meredith Victory, whose three-day journey was designated the largest war evacuation by a single ship in history by the Guinness Book of Records.

A number of testimonies describe what happened at that time as a journey with thousands of civilians placed in overcrowded rooms with few supplies of water, food and medicine. Access to the bathroom is also difficult.

That is why many historians consider it a miracle that five babies were born during the journey and survived.

Evacuate

The Korean War resulted in more than three million deaths and the border separating the north and south was practically in the same place after several phases of war of greater and lesser intensity between June 1950 and July 1953.

Early in the war, North Korean troops (backed by the Soviet Union and China) and later UN troops (led by the US) came to conquer most of the peninsula.

In the winter of 1950, UN forces appeared to have turned the tide by controlling more than two-thirds of North Korea.

However, a counteroffensive by hundreds of thousands of Chinese troops who joined the communist army in Pyongyang succeeded in defeating UN forces in several battles, leaving around 100,000 troops trapped in the North Korean port of Hungnam.

The soldiers, most of them Americans, had to flee before the enemy arrived and their supplies ran out as winter hit the northern part of the peninsula.

About 100 US ships, including the SS Meredith Victory, arrived in Hungnam to evacuate the soldiers and take them, along with remaining supplies and ammunition, to South Korea’s Busan Harbor and Geoje Island.

But they are not alone, tens of thousands of North Koreans who fear the rise of Kim Il-Sung’s communist regime, ranging from small farmers and landowners who were targeted by the communists to those suspected of helping the enemy, also flocked to Hungnam to get space to move to Korea. South.

Although rescuing refugees was not part of the plan, US forces tried to accommodate as many North Koreans as possible to sail on the ship.

Cargo in the hold and deck of the Meredith Victory was emptied to accommodate the 14,500 civilians joining the three-day voyage to Geoje.

‘Kimchi 5’

“My parents, who live in North Korea, got on the ship,” Lee Gyeong-pil told the BBC in South Korea.

Lee, who turns 73 this Monday, December 25, recalled the story of his journey into the world based on the testimony told by his parents.

They decided to board the ship because back home, he said, “the Soviet army used to rob the population, while the Americans distributed food, so they thought: ‘If we follow the Russians we will die and if we follow the US we will live'”.

Meredith Victory sailed on December 23, 1950 and arrived the next day in the city of Busan, but South Korea’s largest port was overcrowded and finally had to divert to the nearest island, Geoje.

When the first baby named Sohn Yang-young was born, the US Marines nicknamed him “Kimchi”, one of the few Korean words they knew because it is the country’s most iconic and ubiquitous food.

The story of the newborn quickly spread throughout the ship, distracting the refugees during a dangerous journey aboard a crowded ship in the midst of the conflict, said author Ned Forney, the great-grandson of an American colonel in the Korean War and an expert on this chapter of history.

Therefore, the next babies born were named Kimchi 2, 3, 4, and finally Kimchi 5 was Lee Gyeong-pil, who was born on Christmas Day a few hours after arriving at his final destination.

The cold air, extreme crowding of ship passengers, and the absence of doctors and medical supplies made the birthing process difficult.

Lee explained that his mother “gave birth prematurely, with the help of a woman who was on board and acted as midwife.”

“He cut my umbilical cord with his teeth,” she said.

After the war

Geoje, the second largest island in South Korea, is now famous for

its green mountains and above all its magnificent shipyard, a symbol of the country’s rapid industrialization and the main source of income for its more than 200,000 inhabitants.

The scene was very different when Meredith Victory arrived there at Christmas 1950: population and infrastructure were scarce, so many of the refugees who arrived there then emigrated to other parts of the country to start a new life from scratch.

However, Lee Gyeong-pil’s parents decided to stay in Geoje, where they set up a photography studio like the one they had run in North Korea before the war broke out.

Now married and blessed with a son, Lee works as a veterinarian on the island, where he operates a veterinary clinic called “Pyeonghwa”, which means “peace” in Korean.

He named his veterinary clinic that name because of his desire that there be no more armed conflict on the Korean peninsula.

We asked him why his business card, in addition to displaying his first name, also wrote his alias “Kimchi 5” after the words “peace”, “thank you” and “share”.

“‘Peace’ means that tragedies like the Korean War must not be repeated; thank you” is gratitude to the American military who saved me and my family; and sharing is a tribute to the people of Geoje who welcomed unknown refugees,” he answered.

He admitted that he did not know the current whereabouts of Kimchi 2, 3 and 4, but he still maintains close relations with Kimchi 1, Sohn Yang-young, who lives in Seoul and works at a government agency.

“When I went to Seoul I met him. And I always told him to do interviews with the media, because I did everything,” joked Lee.

The Korean War separated tens of thousands of families: parents, children or siblings who could no longer see each other, or this happened decades later in several meetings held between the two countries since 2000.

In Lee’s case, he left a grandmother there who he never heard from again.

What he heard was a woman who acted as a midwife when he gave birth and cut his umbilical cord with her teeth.

“His granddaughter once visited Geoje and told me that her own grandmother asked her to meet me. I told her that I was very grateful to her grandmother,” he said.

Heritage

The “Kimchi 5” visited the United States in 2014 for a war memorial ceremony and expressed their deep gratitude to the North American country.

“It was thanks to the American military that I was born on a ship at that time and I became who I am today,” he said.

In recent years, marked by a phase of healing and relaxation in relations between the two Koreas, Lee Gyeong-pil has visited educational centers in his country to tell his story to students and make them aware that “whatever happens, there must be no more war .”

Although this is an increasingly undesirable desire among South Koreans, especially among the new generation, Lee still believes that reunification should occur between the North and South, which, he recalls, is “one nation.”

And his dream, he admits, is to create a Hungnam evacuation memorial park on Geoje Island, a project of which already exists although it is still in its early stages.

If this were to become a reality, the memorial park would not be able to include what would become its centerpiece: the SS Meredith Victory.

Despite having completed a historic feat that earned her a Guinness record, the ship was no longer in service and in 1973 was anchored in Suisuin Bay, California.

Ironically, Meredith Victory ended its days in China, where it was dismantled and turned into scrap metal in 1993.

