‘King Charles’ door is open for his son Harry’ | Royals

King Charles would like to restore ties with Prince Harry and welcome him back to the family. This is what biographer of the British royal family Robert Hardman told Newsweek.

“I don’t know how or when, but the door is always open on this side of the Atlantic,” says Hardman. Harry lives in the United States and his father in England. “Charles would like to see him back in the fold. Just not as an official member of the royal family, I don’t think that is possible anymore, and in that case I don’t think Harry will like it for the time being.”

However, according to Hardman, many families go through situations like this, and he sees any contact between Harry’s children and his brother William as an opportunity for rapprochement. “I don’t pretend to be close with the Sussexes,” Hardman also says about Harry and Meghan. “But based on what I hear, it’s a case of ‘never say never’.”

