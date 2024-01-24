King Charles has no plans to slow down after prostate surgery | Royals

#King #Charles #plans #slow #prostate #surgery #Royals

King Charles has no plans to slow down after his prostate surgery. According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, Queen Camilla would have asked him.

Last week it was announced that Charles is suffering from an enlarged prostate. He is having surgery for it. His activities for next week have been canceled, but after that the king would simply get back to work.

Last year the king had a total of 516 activities on his agenda, including state visits to France, Germany and Kenya. “The Queen has insisted that he should take it easy,” the British newspaper The Sun previously reported. The Telegraph now reports, based on sources, that he hardly responds to this. Charles, 75, would be “eager to get back to work after a short period of recovery,” the newspaper said.

