King Charles has no plans to slow down after prostate surgery | Royals

#King #Charles #plans #slow #prostate #surgery #Royals

King Charles has no plans to slow down after his prostate surgery. According to the British newspaper The Telegraph, Queen Camilla would have asked him.

Last week it was announced that Charles is suffering from an enlarged prostate. He is having surgery for it. His activities for next week have been canceled, but after that the king would simply get back to work.

Last year the king had a total of 516 activities on his agenda, including state visits to France, Germany and Kenya. “The Queen has insisted that he should take it easy,” the British newspaper The Sun previously reported. The Telegraph now reports, based on sources, that he hardly responds to this. Charles, 75, would be “eager to get back to work after a short period of recovery,” the newspaper said.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  The statues of Monica Lovinescu and Virgil Ierunca, united by a stainless steel mantle, next to a tree of evil, a parable of the security guards infiltrated in Free Europe. Contemporary art monument, inaugurated in Cotroceni

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

War in Ukraine. The Russians are testing a new attack tactic against Ukraine, the first such presentation from Germany – Lrytas.lt
War in Ukraine. The Russians are testing a new attack tactic against Ukraine, the first such presentation from Germany – Lrytas.lt
Posted on
The 20 healthiest three-year-old cars – AUTOMEDIA
The 20 healthiest three-year-old cars – AUTOMEDIA
Posted on
REVIEW: Take a trip to Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
REVIEW: Take a trip to Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Posted on
The PSOE unveils its neighborhood policy: The Saharan question avoided
The PSOE unveils its neighborhood policy: The Saharan question avoided
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News