King Frederik and family visit the Danish parliament

A day after the Danish throne, the royal family is out and about in Copenhagen. In addition to the new royal couple, the former queen and crown prince were also present. Take a quick look at the photos!

Last Sunday all eyes were on Denmark. Under the watchful eyes of a huge crowd, Frederik and Mary appeared, for the first time as king and queen, on the balcony of Christiansborg. After an extensive balcony scene, the new royal couple took a driving tour through Copenhagen. Now, a day later, the royal family is once again out and about in the Danish capital.

From left to right: Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik, Queen Mary, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

Visit to parliament

A day after the succession of the throne, King Frederik and Queen Mary visit the Danish parliament. Their eldest son Crown Prince Christian is also present. As well as Queen Margrethe and her sister Princess Benedkeek. Prince Joachim was also present, he is the younger brother of King Frederik.

Princess Benedkeek, Queen Margrethe and Prince Joachim await the royal couple. King Frederick and Queen Mary arrive at Parliament. Christian has been Crown Prince of Denmark since the throne. The Danish royal family visits parliament. A chat between Queen Mary and her son Crown Prince Christian. Queen Margrethe literally moves back a place since her son became king. Queen Mary.

Photos: ANP

