King Frederik calls Queen Mary his ‘wingman’

#King #Frederik #calls #Queen #Mary #wingman

The new Danish King Frederik shares a number of details about his marriage to Queen Mary in the book Kongeord, published on Wednesday. He says, among other things, that she is not only his partner but also his “wingman”. “We have a great dynamic,” he says.

According to Frederik, it was almost like “an intervention from higher powers” ​​when he met Mary from Australia during the Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000. After that, everything seemed to fall into place, he continues. “I love marriage, my wife, our children and the very happy foundation that is created for people who manage to stay together and hold on.”

His strong bond with Mary and their life together is what Frederik believes makes them a strong royal couple. He likes that his wife sometimes pushes back a bit and reminds him that he is not always right, just because he is the man of the house. “Although sometimes I catch myself thinking, ‘oh, do we really need to discuss that for another five minutes?’ Still, I accept that and then we take another five or ten minutes.”

In recent weeks, Frederik has been working on the book in complete secrecy with writer Jens Andersen. It wasn’t announced until Wednesday, when the book came out.

Also Read:  The author of Ukraine's record shot - 58-year-old businessman Vyacheslav: just 9 seconds changed everything

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Challenges for Swedish healthcare in times of war
Challenges for Swedish healthcare in times of war
Posted on
Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner seen kissing for the first time | Backbiting
Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner seen kissing for the first time | Backbiting
Posted on
Liga MX | André-Pierre Gignac scores his 200th goal with Tigres and joins a select group in Mexican soccer
Liga MX | André-Pierre Gignac scores his 200th goal with Tigres and joins a select group in Mexican soccer
Posted on
To prevent heart attacks… 10 tips to protect you
To prevent heart attacks… 10 tips to protect you
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News