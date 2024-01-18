King Frederik calls Queen Mary his ‘wingman’

#King #Frederik #calls #Queen #Mary #wingman

The new Danish King Frederik shares a number of details about his marriage to Queen Mary in the book Kongeord, published on Wednesday. He says, among other things, that she is not only his partner but also his “wingman”. “We have a great dynamic,” he says.

According to Frederik, it was almost like “an intervention from higher powers” ​​when he met Mary from Australia during the Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000. After that, everything seemed to fall into place, he continues. “I love marriage, my wife, our children and the very happy foundation that is created for people who manage to stay together and hold on.”

His strong bond with Mary and their life together is what Frederik believes makes them a strong royal couple. He likes that his wife sometimes pushes back a bit and reminds him that he is not always right, just because he is the man of the house. “Although sometimes I catch myself thinking, ‘oh, do we really need to discuss that for another five minutes?’ Still, I accept that and then we take another five or ten minutes.”

In recent weeks, Frederik has been working on the book in complete secrecy with writer Jens Andersen. It wasn’t announced until Wednesday, when the book came out.