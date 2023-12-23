King Juan Carlos spends Christmas in Geneva with the Infantas Elena and Cristina

#King #Juan #Carlos #spends #Christmas #Geneva #Infantas #Elena #Cristina

King Juan Carlos has already come to terms with his new life situation after overcoming three years of self-exile in Abu Dhabi. Residence in the emirate and continuous trips, some to Spain (six this year) and other stays in London, Monaco, and mainly in Geneva, where he will spend the Christmas holidays in the company of his daughters, the infantas Elena and Cristina and the children of both.

From the Swiss city, where Cristina de Borbón took up residence in 2013, and aboard a private plane, King Juan Carlos traveled to Madrid last Wednesday after attending the meal that celebrated the 60th birthday of Infanta Elena. He made the outward trip in the company of Cristina and the return trip alone. The infanta moved from Madrid to Barcelona, ​​where last Thursday she attended the La Caixa Foundation’s Christmas lunch served by Semon, the same house that on October 4, 1997 was in charge of the menu for her wedding banquet. . Still pending the signing of her divorce, Cristina is still legally married to Iñaki Urdangarin, when it will be two years since the appearance of some photographs that accredited the romantic relationship between the former Duke of Palma and the Vitorian-born Ainhoa ​​Armentia.

King Juan Carlos Christmas greetings

Currently, with her four children outside Switzerland, Cristina de Borbón lives alone in Geneva but these days she will be accompanied by her father, her four children, Juan, Pablo, Miguel and Irene; her sister Elena and her nephews Felipe and Victoria de Marichalar. There is no record of the presence of Queen Sofía in Geneva with her husband and daughters, from which it follows that you will spend Christmas in Zarzuela, together with the kings, Felipe and Letizia, and their granddaughters, Leonor and Sofía.

Preparing your birthday party

For King Juan Carlos the festivities will continue beyond the 25th, since two days later he will travel to Rome, the city where he was born on January 5, 1938, to attend the celebration of the 80th birthday of his cousin Olimpia. Torlonia, daughter of the deceased Infanta Beatriz. Many of the descendants of Alfonso

The trips do not end there, since King Juan Carlos, after the end of the year celebrations, which he plans to celebrate with a group of friends in a destination not yet specified, will return to Abu Dhabi to prepare the party he plans to host. celebrate his 86th birthday on the 5th. Incidentally, he wants to present and offer his residence in the Emirati neighborhood of Al Bateen to his closest friends to thank them for their closeness and, in some cases, their company since he left Spain. About a hundred people have already responded affirmatively to the invitation and many more have received a Christmas card these days, the first that he has sent alone since his self-imposed exile, in which he has included a photo of his last stay in Sanxenxo . He signs it as Juan Carlos R, recalling his (honorary, in this case) title of king.

