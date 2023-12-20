King Matthias and the unicorn, LSD-taking physicists and Brian May, the astronomer: 7 must-have books for Christmas

#King #Matthias #unicorn #LSDtaking #physicists #Brian #astronomer #musthave #books #Christmas

Compared to the fact that only a small slice of the annual book production fits into Qubit’s theme, the volumes read and presented by our authors in 2023 are quite diverse.

From a list of topics ranging from philosophy to ecology, from party-state propaganda to contemporary Russian science fiction, this year we have selected the following books – with two exceptions, which can also be read in Hungarian – for our year-end recommendation.

Guests with yellow sleeves at the wedding of King Matthias



Momentum Medieval Hungarian Economic History Research Group: Snapshots from the Hungarian Middle Ages

Stereotypes are thoroughly refuted by the sumptuous exhibition volume of the Historical Research Institute, which presents everyday life in the Middle Ages in 50 easy-to-read and richly illustrated mini-studies. For example, what the real estate mafia was like in the 14th century, or where the Hungarians could hide their wealth during the Tatar invasion, and how King Matthias, who was fond of unicorns, got a unicorn horn.

“The acceptability of the short writings written by a total of 26 historians varies – in some chapters the language of history is more rampant than in others – but browsing through the recommended bibliography reveals that, in addition to archival sources, the material of dozens of studies and books often had to be displayed on four pages, so the reader is also more permissive with the sometimes dense flow of information. The authors and editors made a noticeable effort to appeal to a wider audience in addition to the profession, and the attention-grabbing titles usually fulfill their promises – even if the listing of noblemen with similar names and years too close to each other confuses the uninitiated after a while. eyes”, we wrote in our review.

In wolf skin



Rick McIntyre: The Triumph of a Wolf

“Perhaps there is no person on Earth who knows more about wolves than Rick McIntyre. The American biologist researched the animals even before the wolf reintroduction project in Yellowstone National Park, but later he became the world’s first professional wolf popularizer, and from 1998 he devoted all his time to researching the animals that returned to the park,” we wrote in the review of the ethological foundational work Qubit. .

photo_camera Photo: Corvina Publishing

Between 2000 and 2015, McIntyre spent 6,175 consecutive days in the wilderness and recorded 12,000 pages of notes on his observations. The newly published book in Hungarian, in addition to recounting the adventures of the wolf registered with the number 8, is mostly a summary of the heroic work that allowed the Yellowstone wolf project to start at all.

Although anthropomorphization rarely occurs in the book, “it is clear that during the years spent as a wolf, despite the thorough documentation, the animals grew close to the researcher’s heart – and there is nothing wrong with that. The explanations with which he tries to decipher the struggle between the two alpha males, for example, seem life-like, and based on the peculiar personalities McIntyre draws from the wolves, it does not even seem like an exaggeration when he compares the struggle between copy 21 and copy 8. , when a samurai’s apprentice clashes with his master”.

Buda Disneyland



Szabolcs Kordos: New secrets of a city

The book, which recalls the still and unseen attractions of Budapest, is not even a guidebook. “The large, heavy, moreover, illustrated with beautiful archival and contemporary photos (the works of photographer Dávid Huszár) does not fit in your pocket, it does not contain detailed guides or maps, but in 32 chapters it provides a concise summary of the history, past and present of each attraction” – we wrote about Kordos’ latest urban history work.

photo_camera Photo: 21. Szazad Publishing House

Although there is something interesting in almost every chapter, one of the biggest stories in the book “is that of Disneyland in Buda, of which there is nothing left today, but the story itself is quite fascinating. In 1896, Károly Somossy, the father of Pesti Broadway, “the man who taught the city to have fun”, applied for the rights to operate the Ős-Budavára entertainment center in Városliget. The center was erected in honor of the millennium and attracted a lot of visitors, but Somossy was not given the rights, he was offended and decided that he would build another one, and if he did, it would be a whole fairyland around today’s University of Technology , around the then-existing Lake Lágymányosi. He did it: he had a Turkish scenic town built around the lake, with a floating stage on the lake, an island, fireworks, belly dancers and all the splendor of the fabulous East, an exact replica of Hagia Sophia. The quarter was named Constantinople in Budapest”.

LSD and quantum physics



David Kaiser: How the Hippies Saved Physics

“Loud disco music, shirtless people stepping on the remains of LSD pills, flowing champagne, stacks of bestselling books and mystical minds looking into the previously unknown connections of nature. And the most complicated equations and breathtaking relationships of quantum mechanics” – this is how David Kaiser’s missing volume, unfortunately not yet available in Hungarian, can be summed up in two sentences.

The book by the American physicist and science historian recalls with meticulous precision how the hippies filled the increasingly papery physics with new life in the 1970s.

That is, the paradigm-changing period in which young scientists following the leader of the counterculture marked by the New Age and illegal drugs changed quantum physics once and for all.

photo_camera Photo: Amazon

He is the guitarist of the minor planet and Queen



Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid

Also not available in Hungarian is the album with which Brian May, the musician known as the guitarist of the legendary Queen, made his debut on the scientific book market as the co-author of the world’s first complete asteroid atlas.

The publication, co-authored with Dante Lauretta, a planetary scientist at the University of Arizona, is a 3D atlas of the asteroid Bennu, located several billion kilometers from Earth. Sir May also took part in the OSIRIS-REx mission, which mapped the asteroid with a spacecraft sent to the site. True, he only joined the work in the last phase of the expedition.

It is little known about the musician that since his doctorate he not only worked with NASA, but also founded the International Asteroid Day and contributed to the 3D imaging of the dust that causes the zodiacal lights.

photo_camera Guitarist with atlas Photo: brianmay.com

Graduates



The price of social mobility

Edited by Judit Durst, Zsanna Nyírő and Ábel Bereményi, the volume published this summer at Gondolat Kiadó is not easy, but it is an all the more important read.

In addition to clarifying the concept of social mobility, you can learn from it why it is so difficult to build a graduate career as a child of non-graduate parents, and why it is even more difficult for our Roma compatriots.

photo_camera Photo: Gondolat Publishing House

From the volume extracted in the November episode of the Qubit podcast, it will also be evident what kind of cultural capital the first generation graduates lack; what is the price that must be paid for mobility in one way or another; and what has changed in the last decade, is it still possible to rise at all, is it possible to break out in today’s Hungary.

From Kisújszállás to the Nobel Prize



Katalin Karikó: Breakthroughs – My life and science

We wrote about the ceremonial presentation held at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences that, despite the official invitation, Qubit’s correspondents were barely able to enter the grand hall of the patinated building.

Helikon Publishers, which took care of the volume, apologized for the fact that the ceremonial launch of the volume, published in English under the title Breaking Through at the same time as the expanded Hungarian version, in October 2023, was organized even before Katalin Karikó and Dr. Drew Weissman received the medical- Nobel Prize in Physiology.

photo_camera The autobiography of Nobel laureate Katalin Karikó presented on October 11, 2023 Photo: Helikon Kiadó

Breakthroughs is an autobiography written in an instructive and readable style about the road from Kisújszállás to the Nobel Prize.