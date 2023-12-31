King Mohammed VI left Seychelles for another country

#King #Mohammed #left #Seychelles #country

The Moroccan sovereign is currently in Singapore where his plane landed on December 26 at Singapore-Changi Airport at 9:31 a.m. local time.

To read: King Mohammed VI seen at the Dubai Mall (photo)

Before his arrival in Seychelles, the king extended his stay in Dubai where a photo of the sovereign was taken at the Dubai Mall.

King Mohammed VI visited the United Arab Emirates where important economic agreements were signed. These agreements cover the majority of sectors, notably infrastructure, with motorways and TGVs, as well as seawater desalination stations.

Also Read:  Government of Tabasco denounces the spread of 'fake news' to cause panic in the population

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What is the Philadelphia hub? Why is Netanyahu seeking to control it?
What is the Philadelphia hub? Why is Netanyahu seeking to control it?
Posted on
VIDEO Increasingly Brave, Israel Now Wants to Control the Gaza-Egypt Border
VIDEO Increasingly Brave, Israel Now Wants to Control the Gaza-Egypt Border
Posted on
Mercedes G-Class used car for the money of a Kia Picanto
Mercedes G-Class used car for the money of a Kia Picanto
Posted on
Open the checklist ‘How to choose a laptop for students’?
Open the checklist ‘How to choose a laptop for students’?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News