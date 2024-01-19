King’s Cup | We already know the quarterfinals!

Few surprises in the round of 16 matches of the Copa del Rey. With only two teams from lower divisions (Tenerife and Unionistas de Salamanca), neither club was able to make a historic victory and advance to the quarterfinals. A round that ended yesterday with a thrilling clash between Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid that the colchoneros won 4-2.

Thus, Sevilla, Athletic Club, Mallorca, Celta de Vigo, Real Sociedad, Girona, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid are the teams that are still alive in the national team. Almost total presence of the northern part of the country, with Seville as the only representative of the southernmost part of our borders.

A quarterfinal that will be played in a single match between January 23, 24 and 25 in the fiefdom of the first team that comes out in the draw, which is pure. After the white defeat, the throne is free so that the eight qualified for the next round can lift the trophy. FC Barcelona, ​​with 31 titles, and Athletic Club with 23, are the teams that have won the Cup the most times.

Quarterfinal Draw

  • Athletic Club – FC Barcelona
  • Celta – Real society
  • Mallorca – Girona
  • Atlético de Madrid – Sevilla
