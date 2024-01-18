Kitzbühel: Fabio Wibmer drives down Streif

#Kitzbühel #Fabio #Wibmer #drives #Streif

Published18. January 2024, 7:38 p.m

Fabio Wibmer: “What’s wrong with my legs”: Velo-Star rides down Streif

Fabio Wibmer is a big star on YouTube. This with his spectacular bike tricks. Now he was skiing down a ski slope.

What an action by Fabio Wibmer.

Red Bull

Cycling down the Streif?

No problem for extreme athlete Fabio Wibmer.

Although, the journey didn’t go entirely smoothly either.

One is used to seeing the ski stars fighting their way down the Streif, but before the two descents, a professional cyclist set off down the entire route.

In 20 minutes, extreme athlete Fabio Wibmer explains the background to the story. “I always ask myself what can be done with a bike. All of my videos are based on me trying something out of curiosity.” The 28-year-old has a lot of experience with extreme actions. The Austrian is followed by more than seven million accounts on YouTube. So now the patrol trip.

Filming took place for five days – not always without problems, as a fall video shows. Without spikes, Wibmer fell and was caught by nets. The video has already been viewed 100,000 times. This was despite the fact that it was a staged fall. “We thought about how to stop me after a backflip onto the slopes, so we laid out nets,” admits the Austrian. Nevertheless: “The impact was quite severe.”

Connection to Odermatt

In the comments, many wrote about Wibmer’s twisted legs. He wasn’t even aware of it at first. “It was only when I looked at the video more closely that I thought to myself: ‘What’s wrong with my legs?’” he tells 20 Minutes with a smile.

At times the athlete had a speed of over 100 km/h on the speedometer. There was also the mousetrap jump, which was over 14 meters high vertically. However, Wibmer doesn’t have any tips for Marco Odermatt. Even if the two know each other. They met in Monaco as part of Formula 1. Wibmer: “It was cool to exchange ideas a bit.”

