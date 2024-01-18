“Kitzbühel should be a whole festival week in the future”

#Kitzbühel #festival #week #future

The Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbühel are more than just a sporting event.

The surroundings have long since become at least as popular as the races on the Streif. During the race week, the Gamsstadt is transformed into a big VIP party, stars and celebrities make a pilgrimage to Kitzbühel from near and far.

“The Streif myth is of course a great opportunity to make more of it,” say Mirjam Hummel-Ortner and Philipp Radel. They are the managing directors of ex-ski star Harti Weirather’s WWP agency, which markets the Hahnenkamm races.

Im LAOLA1-Interview, the marketers reveal the secret of Kitzbühel’s success, how the Hahnenkamm races should become a week-long festival in the future, how to deal with the fact that sport is not always the focus and what is planned for the future.

LAOLA1: You seem pretty relaxed. Is most of the work already done for you?

Mirjam Hummel-Ortner: Of course, most of the work happens throughout the year, especially the creative work. As far as logistics are concerned, the first trucks left for our partners in November, since January 1st. is being set up, especially at the KITZ RACE Club it takes a lot of work. Now in the race week it’s mainly coordination for us. We are already in this flow and just need to adjust a little here and there. In principle, we are already starting to think about what we can do differently or better in 2025. From Monday everything will be processed and the work for next year will begin. So it’s basically a year-round job.

LAOLA1: How many people work for a whole year to ensure that Kitzbühel ultimately becomes the spectacle that it is.

Philipp Radel: The core team consists of around ten employees. In total, we have 90 permanent employees on site, plus freelancers, plus 35 people on the slopes who are responsible for implementing advertising materials so that all sponsors are presented perfectly. It is also important to us that there is a transfer of know-how between the teams. In the summer, for example, the Hahnenkamm team works on projects with Porsche in Le Mans or Formula 1. We always want to develop further and create something new every year.

LAOLA1: What are you planning for Kitzbühel in the future?

Radel: We started Beyond Kitz last year. This year there is the Beyond Kitz Club. This is a pop-up club, a garage party so to speak, especially for boys aged 18 and over. It is mega staged with great DJs and light installations. Entry costs 36 euros, so it’s something for everyone. Kitzbühel is always accused of being only for the rich and beautiful – but it’s not. The Beyond Kitz Club is open from Thursday, which means we are expanding the program. We want to continue in this direction in the future: We want to do a whole festival week in the future, so that the Hahnenkamm races really extend over the entire week. Our claim is “We love the game, we change the game” and that’s what drives us.

LAOLA1: Keyword festival week: What exactly do you have in mind for the program for the whole week?

Radel: We want to expand the program step by step. For example, we are toying with the idea of ​​organizing a kind of congress, a platform for high-quality discussions.

Hummel-Ortner: Of course, Kitz Insight also plays an important role, where groups of guests go skiing with legends like Didier Cuche, for example on training days. If you can look at the critical areas on the parallel strip, that is a unique closeness to the sport for those interested in skiing. If you think about it in terms of the target groups, there are a lot of options throughout the week.

Radel: There’s just a power and energy to these races that can be used in many different ways. As marketers, we have great partners in the Kitzbühel Ski Club and the ÖSV, which is the best basis. The Streif myth is of course a great opportunity to make more of it.

“It’s difficult to recreate Kitzbühel artificially a second time somewhere. Why? Because in Kitzbühel you have a lot of basic ingredients that are of high quality and work well together. If you were to draw it on the drawing board, you would probably draw it exactly like that.” Mirjam Hummel-Ortner on the secret of Kitzbühel’s success

LAOLA1: Is that why there is no second Kitzbühel? If it were that easy, it could be reproduced at other World Cup locations.

Hummel-Ortner: It is difficult to artificially recreate Kitzbühel somewhere a second time. Why? Because in Kitzbühel you have a lot of basic ingredients that are of high quality and work well together. There is an optimal infrastructure, a 4-5 star hotel and top restaurants. The finish area is within walking distance of the city center, the train station is only a few minutes away, and the proximity to the airport – that’s ideal. Add to that the mountains all around and your heart will open. If you were to draw it on the drawing board, you would probably draw it exactly like this. So there are many, many things already there. That’s what makes it so attractive and unique. And the most important thing: you have the most spectacular descent there is. For the racers, a victory on the Streif has the same value as a world championship title or even Olympic gold. For us, this high quality of sport is the central element in everything we do and also what our partners and customers do. Everything we build around it actually only serves to bow to this insane sporting achievement and give it the stage it deserves.

LAOLA1: When Florian Schieder reached the podium with start number 43 last year, the VIP grandstand was almost completely empty again. Such images do not necessarily give the impression that sport is the focus.

Hummel-Ortner: The impression is of course not good, that’s true, because it doesn’t take into account exactly what we just mentioned. For us, the athletes are the absolute center. Without athletes, sport doesn’t exist and we don’t exist. That’s why we always strive to make this conscious in everything we do. That’s why on Saturday evening at the KITZ RACE party everything revolves around the winners, the heroic epic. The athletes should receive the appreciation they deserve in a special setting.

LAOLA1: Corona crisis, climate change, inflation – are people still interested in skiing?

Radel: Yes! One should not underestimate the positive emotions of sport. We can transport all of this and offer it to the brands so that they can present themselves. Of course, we are all encouraged and asked to work as cleverly and as resource-saving as possible, that’s what we do. We’re not going to save the world with skiing, we’re an entertainment show and that’s part of life. We are people who need this counter-reality – that is, to simply get out of everyday life completely and be entertained. And that’s what fascinates us about skiing.

LAOLA1: According to a study, young people are becoming less and less interested in ski racing. That’s why you launched Beyond Kitz last year. Did it achieve anything?

Hummel-Ortner: Yes very much. Not only Beyond Kitz, we also set up our own TikTok channel with which we hit the exact tone. TikTok is generally a big topic. Last year, Khaby Lame’s post together with Aleksander Aamodt Kilde had a reach of 76 million. The hashtag Hahnenkamm Race and skiing in general are of course transported to a breadth that they would otherwise not have. It’s another way to convey the content of the topic to a highly exciting, future target group that you simply can’t ignore because they might not be interested in it anyway. You just have to prepare it differently.

Radel: We try to work very actively with our partners to reach this young target group. Red Bull, for example, has once again come up with something mega this year to present the Hahnenkamm Race brand as broadly and colorfully as possible and from different facets. We want to build a bridge between the young and the old, because we are also aware that the older generation has the money. Our goal is for everyone to feel in good hands with us.

LAOLA1: In Kitzbühel there is a lot going on everywhere around the races. What was the strangest thing you’ve experienced so far – and are allowed to share?

Hummel-Ortner: At a KITZ RACE party a few years ago, a party guest came up with the idea of ​​driving to the door at a very, very late hour. He probably thought the space between the Race Club and the grandstand was a parking lot. He parked his car right in front of the door and marched in.

Radel: Suddenly there’s a car in front of the door, something we’ve never had before. Who does this and how do we get the car away? We then covered it up, in the best Christo style. That was really strange.

