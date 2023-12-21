KKR fund launches takeover bid for Greenvolt | Markets

#KKR #fund #launches #takeover #bid #Greenvolt #Markets

Greenvolt, a renewable energy company led by João Manso Neto, is the target of a public takeover bid (OPA) by the Luxembourg company Gamma Lux Holdco, an affiliate of investment funds advised by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR).

In a statement sent to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) this Thursday, Gamma Lux states that it is “a general and voluntary public offer for the acquisition of all shares” and explains that the launch of the offer comes after having purchased 60.86% of Greenvolt’s capital from the company’s main shareholders, which has biomass plants, wind and solar parks, in addition to decentralized solar production.

The seven share purchase and sale contracts were signed with “Actium Capital, SA; (ii) Caderno Azul, SA; (iii) Livreflux, SA; (iv) Promendo Investimentos, SA; (v) V-Ridium Holding Limited; (vi) KWE Partners Ltd.; and (vii) 1 Thing Investments, SA”, details Gamma Lux Holdco, which is offering 8.30 euros for each Greenvolt share.

The share purchase contracts signed with Greenvolt’s reference shareholders – Ana Mendonça, Paulo Fernandes, João Borges de Oliveira and Domingos Matos – should only be executed at the end of May next year and buyers still need to obtain authorizations from regulators in Portugal, Romania, Ireland, United Kingdom and Germany, where Greenvolt is active.

The consideration will be paid “in cash, deducted from any (gross) amount that may be attributed to each share, as dividends, advances on profits for the year or distribution of reserves”, reads the statement.

Greenvolt shares were suspended from trading on the stock exchange at 7:48 am this morning, but the CMVM ordered the lifting of the suspension mid-morning. At around 12:30 pm, the securities continued to rise 9.80%, to 8.18 euros. The company has 37.45% of its capital dispersed on the stock exchange.

Gamma Lux Holdco highlights that the consideration includes a “premium of 95.3% (ninety-five point three percent) in relation to the initial admission price of the initial public offering of shares [da Greenvolt]on July 15, 2021, corresponding to 4.25 euros (four euros and twenty-five cents) per share”.

It also includes “a premium of 32.1% (thirty-two point one percent) in relation to the weighted average price of Shares on Euronext during the 6 (six) months immediately preceding December 20, 2023 (inclusive), corresponding to 6.28 euros (six euros and twenty-eight cents) per share”.