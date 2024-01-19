KKR mandates Alantra to sell mortgages to private equity

The operation is international, but includes Portugal. Hipoges is for sale by KKR, which owns 80% and is looking for investors outside the industry. DoValue was also put up for sale.

The North American fund KKR, which has 80% of Hipoges, is moving forward with the sale of servicer reference in Asset Management, which has more than 46 billion in assets under management and is present in four countries, including Portugal.

Alantra is the financial advisor hired by KKR to look for buyers and, according to Jornal Económico, the objective is to obtain proposals for investment funds private equitysince the business, by strategic management decision, is closed to competitors in the management of problematic assets.

KKR’s exit from the shareholder structure has to do with the investment fund manager’s policy private equity and that you have to sell when the investment reaches a certain profitability. The Hipoges platform has multiplied its business volume by five since 2018.

