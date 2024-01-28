Klaas Knot (DNB) advises forming parties to cut €17 billion | Financial

#Klaas #Knot #DNB #advises #forming #parties #cut #billion #Financial

Amsterdam – €17 billion must be found in the budget. Klaas Knot, president of De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), advised this to the forming parties. He is therefore adopting the advice that officials have previously given.

According to Knot, the fact that space has to be found has to do with the rising interest rates, he said on Sunday in the television program Buitenhof. “Borrowing is also starting to become more expensive for the State. From that background, and because our economy is still doing very well, it is wise not to let the deficit rise too far.” The deficit is now 1%, according to Knot the increase in the budget deficit should be limited to 2%. This amounts to a cut of €17 billion.

Knot: “This can then be used to pay higher interest expenses and prepare the budget for future challenges. Think of an aging population and increasing healthcare costs, and perhaps war. In an uncertain world, it is wise to create buffers to protect the citizens of the Netherlands against the serious consequences.”

The DNB president also advised the forming parties not to turn their backs on Europe and to put an end to forms of economic activity that produce below actual cost price. “The Netherlands must remain an attractive place for companies that provide the most added value to the economy.” According to the DNB president, there must be an end to sectors where people work below the minimum wage. Think of distribution centers, tomato pickers, the meat processing industry. “The social benefits no longer outweigh the costs. I choose companies that add the most value to the economy, because in the long term this can generate tax revenues that will allow us to maintain our level of social services.”

The response follows a question about the warning from ASML CEO Peter Wennink earlier this week. The CEO expressed his concerns that there are voices in The Hague to limit the number of labor migrants to the Netherlands. “The consequences of limiting labor migration are major,” Wennink said. “We need those people to innovate further. If we can’t get those people here, we’ll go to a place where we can grow.”

“A company like ASML cannot depend solely on Dutch employees, we do not train enough of them,” responds Knot. “And the contractors they appoint also pay high taxes. Expats add value to the Dutch economy, which is coming to a standstill due to the aging population. That is why we need income, also from migrant workers.”

